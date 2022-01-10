Five Former Cards Reach 2021 NFL Playoffs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Almost as quickly as it began, another National Football League regular season is in the books.

Coming off of an abnormal 2020 season heavily altered by COVID-19, the NFL saw a, for the most part, return to normalcy in 2021. Even with expanding from a 16-game schedule to a 17-game slate, the league was still able to complete the entire regular season without a single cancellation.

With the 2021 regular season now officially in the rear view mirror, the NFL Playoffs are now back. Like last year, the playoff format comprises of seven teams from each conference, with games starting with this Saturday with Wild Card Weekend.

As you can expect, several former Cardinals will be competing for a shot at the Lombardi Trophy. Heading into the playoffs, five former Louisville football players are on active, reserve or practice squad rosters for the 14 teams that clinched playoff berths:

Jaire Alexander (Cornerback - Green Bay Packers)

Tutu Atwell (Wide Receiver - Los Angeles Rams)

Dez Fitzpatrick (Wide Receiver - Tennessee Titans)

Javian Hawkins (Running Back - Los Angeles Rams)

Colin Holba (Long Snapper - Cincinnati Bengals)

The most noteworthy Louisville alum to make the postseason field, and probably the most likely former Card to win a championship this year, is Jaire Alexander. Led by MVP frontrunner quarterback Aaron Rodgers, his Packers finished with a 13-4 record to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC as well as a first round bye. Green Bay will be facing the lowest-remaining seed in the conference for the Divisional Round on Saturday, Jan. 22 or Sunday, Jan. 23.

However, Alexander saw very little time during the regular season. In week four against the Steelers, the former Pro Bowler suffered a shoulder injury that required him to go on injured reserve through week 16. He then would go on to miss weeks 17 and 18 due to COVID-19, finishing the regular season with 13 tackles, three pass deflections and an interception.

On the other side of the bracket over the AFC, Dez Fitzpatrick's Titans also have a very good chance at reaching the Super Bowl. Despite losing reigning rushing champ Derrick Henry midway through the year due to injury, Tennessee still managed to go 12-5 to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first round bye. Like Green Bay, they will be facing the lowest-remaining seed in the conference for the Divisional Round for their first playoff game.

Despite being drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft this past April, Fitzpatrick was cut by the Titans during training camp and signed to their practice squad. He did not make his NFL debut until week 10 vs. the Saints, and has played in only four games all year, logging five receptions on eight targets for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Unfortunately, don't anticipate seeing the remaining three former Louisville players taking the gridiron in the playoffs. While the Rams have a pair of former Cardinal teammates, wide receiver Tutu Atwell and running back Javian Hawkins, neither rookie is on the active roster.

Atwell suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in week eight at the Texans, and has been on injured reserve ever since. As for Hawkins, he was signed to the practice squad prior to week three, and has yet to be elevated. No. 4 Los Angeles hosts the No. 5 Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Jan. 17 at 8:15 p.m. EST on ABC and ESPN.

Holba has only been with Cincinnati for a short while, as he was signed to their practice squad just prior to week 17. The No. 4 Bengals are set to host the No. 5 Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 4:30 p.m. EST on NBC.

(Photo of Jaire Alexander: Darren Yamashita - USA TODAY Sports)

