Mekhi Becton's Five Likely Landing Spots

We are now officially one week away from the 2020 NFL Draft, with the first round set to begin on Thursday, April 23rd at 8:00pm EST on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network.

One of the top prospects in this year's class, former Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is expecting to hear his name called very early on day one of the draft. Following a 2019 campaign that earned him First Team All-ACC honors and a 2020 scouting combine where he ran a 5.1 40-yard dash at six-foot-seven and 364 pounds, he has soared up most everyone's draft boards.

The one question remaining is: "where will he go?"

In this draft class, there has not been a consensus pick as to who is the best overall offensive lineman prospect. Alongside Becton, Alabama's Jedrick Wills Jr., Iowa's Tristan Wirfs, and Georgia's Andrew Thomas have all been in the conversation for OT1 among many draft pundits.

Although trades are bound to happen as some point as they always do, as it stands right now there are five teams in the top half of the first round where offensive tackle is among their top needs. Barring multiple surprise moves, I expect one of the following five teams to select Becton come this time next week:

New York Giants - No. 4 overall

A popular projection for the Giants at the No. 4 spot has been Isaiah Simmons, the versatile linebacker out of Clemson. However offensive tackle is another area of need for the New York Football Giants, and Becton's abilities in the run blocking game would be a perfect compliment to Saquon Barkley.

Arizona Cardinals - No. 8 overall

Both the offensive and defensive line are Arizona's biggest needs in the draft. Depending on which defender the Carolina Panthers select with the pick before them, the Cardinals could go with Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown, or opt to pick out an offensive tackle.

Cleveland Browns - No. 10 overall

The Dawg Pound has been the most popular pick across draft pundits as to who would finally take Becton off the board, as many NFL scouts and team representatives seem to have the opinion that Wills & Wirfs are OT1a & OT1b. Using this logic, Cleveland taking Becton after the duo is off the board would make sense as they are the next team in line with a huge need on the offensive line.

New York Jets - No. 11 overall

Like their Big Apple counterparts, the Jets would also benefit greatly from Becton's abilities in the run game. He would help open rushing lanes for Le'Veon Bell, and his size and agility would help protect Sam Darnold's blind side. Although wide receiver is another huge area of need for New York, and a popular projection here is Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb or Henry Ruggs III.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - No. 14 overall

If somehow Becton lasts this long without getting selected, it is nearly a surefire guarantee that he will be selected here. Tampa Bay is in a win-now mindset with the addition of Tom Brady in the offseason, and protecting his blind side is now the Buccaneers' biggest priority.

