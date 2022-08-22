Five Standout Performances from Louisville's Fall Camp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Practice is still ongoing, but the fall camp portion of the 2022 preseason for the Louisville football program is now complete.

With classes at the University of Louisville resuming this past Monday, the Cardinals will soon phase into their regular season practice schedule in preparation for their season-opener on Sept. 3 at Syracuse.

The fourth fall camp in the Scott Satterfield era featured several standout performances from old and new players alike, as they hope to improve on their 6-7 season in 2021. Here are five of the most noteworthy performances from fall camp:

CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

Louisville brought in several defensive back via the transfer portal in an effort to to boost their secondary after a down 2021, which greatly increased the overall competition in that area of the field. Arguably the best fall camp from a defensive back transfer came from Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

"Brownlee has had a tremendous camp so far," head coach Scott Satterfield said. "He brings a great deal of confidence. He's just a very aggressive corner. We knew that coming in, but he's really shown that but he's a great teammate. He brings a great attitude, and we love having them around."

The 5-foot-11, 186-pound corner from Florida State was a key piece of the secondary for the Seminoles in 2021. Playing in all 12 games with 11 starts, Brownlee was tied for second on the team in interceptions with two, and was second in the secondary in tackles with 51. He also tallied three pass breakups, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

RB Tiyon Evans

Louisville sports the deepest running back room they've ever had under Satterfield, with four players named as co-starters on the preseason depth chart. While all of them performed exceptionally in camp, it was Tennessee transfer Tiyon Evans who turned the most heads

"Tiyon's really stood out in this camp. Every day, I feel like he's been making plays," Satterfield said. "He had a big, long run on the day we tackled, right up the middle. It was a big, powerful run for about 60 (yards). I think he's really stood out."

The 5-foot-11, 220-pound back joined was the Vols' leading rusher through most of the 2021 season. He rushed for over 100 yards in three of the first six games of the seasons, including a career-high 156 yards agains Missouri, before suffering an ankle injury that would ultimately cut short his season.

WR Tyler Hudson

Louisville hit the transfer portal hard early in the offseason, addressing several key needs and pulling an impressive crop of transfers. Arguably the one who had the most impactful fall camp, and who has drawn the most buzz, was wide receiver Tyler Hudson.

"I can tell you guys now he's going to be a top receiver in the ACC. The world is going to know his name," Brownlee said. "He's a great kid, has great ball control, has great eye discipline when it comes to tracking the ball. He's very aggressive when the ball is in the air."

The 6-foot-2, 197-pound wideout was one of the top players at the FCS level last season, being named a Second Team AP FCS All-American. He finished the 2021 season with 62 receptions for 1,242 yards and eight touchdowns, with the yardage mark setting a Central Arkansas record and ranking fourth in all of FCS.

MLB MoMo Sanogo

In most defensive schemes, the middle linebacker spot is generally viewed as the "quarterback of the defense" due to their proximity to all players on that side of the line of scrimmage. Ole Miss transfer MoMo Sanogo was that for Louisville from the second he stepped foot on campus.

"When that guy was on the football field in the spring, you could tell a big difference when he was on the field vs. when he wasn't on the football field," defensive coordinator Bryan Brown said. "Not only just playmaking ability, but also just from a leadership standpoint. He has our guys tuned into everything, he's out there communicating as loudly as you would want a middle linebacker to communicate."

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound linebacker was dominant force in the middle for the Rebels. He burst onto the scene as a sophomore in 2018, starting all 12 games and finishing fifth in the SEC with 112 total tackles, as well as 6.5 for loss. He suffered a season-ending right ankle injury in 2019, with a lingering back issue also limiting him in 2020 and 2021.

WR Dee Wiggins

Hudson wasn't the only transfer wide receiver to look good in fall camp. Former Miami wideout Dee Wiggins has benefitted greatly from a fresh start, and is heading into the season with a lot of momentum.

"Wiggins has had a great camp for us. He had a really good summer too," Satterfield said. "He's one of the more improved guys from the spring until now ... I think he's had one drop in seven practices. He's caught several touchdowns. He's a really good deep threat for us this camp."

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound receiver didn't see much time last season with the Canes, only logging four receptions for 25 yards in four games, although he had amassed 58 catches for 766 yards and seven touchdowns over his previous two seasons.

(Photo of Tiyon Evans: Alton Strupp - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

