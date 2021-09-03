From The Pink Seats: Episode 27 - Ole Miss Preview

On this episode, Matt & Jacob are joined by Vincent Lococo to discuss Louisville Football's season-opener vs. Ole Miss.

LOUISVILLE, Ky - Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane are back, and this time, they have an actual game to preview!

On this episode of 'From The Pink Seats', the guys are are joined by former U of L linebacker/fullback and Student Assistant Coach Vincent Lococo to preview the opening week matchup against Ole Miss down in Atlanta, Ga.

Don't miss a preview version of the big three, looking at the biggest offensive, defensive, and coaching storylines as well as in-depth previews of big matchups to watch and of course, predictions. Vincent predicted what now? Check it out!

Also, be sure to check out the Ole Miss episode as part of the Opponent Preview Series, where the guys sit down with Ruby Draayer of Red Cup Rebellion (SB Nation).

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

(Photo of Louie: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

