Skip to main content

From The Pink Seats: 2021 Season in Review, Part 5 w/ Cam Teague & Keith Wynne

On this episode, the guys are joined by the Courier-Journal's Cam Teague and Card Chronicle's Keith Wynne to discuss the season that was, and the season that is to come.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo are back for more Louisville football talk, and this time they have more guests.

On part five of the 'From The Pink Seats: 2021 Louisville Football Season in Review", the guys are joined by the Courier-Journal's Cam Teague and Card Chronicle's Keith Wynne to recap the 2021 season and look ahead to 2022.

Don't miss the detailed conversation on what went wrong, why the injuries were a major factor, where improvements are needed most, and what to expect come 2022.

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

Read More

If you liked that episode, be sure the check out other parts of the 2021 Season in Review:

******************

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_16754842_168388606_lowres
Football

From The Pink Seats: 2021 Season in Review, Part 5 w/ Cam Teague & Keith Wynne

1 minute ago
USATSI_17521500_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Report: Wizards Trade Montrezl Harrell to Hornets

13 hours ago
UofL-WKU01_Sam
Basketball

Louisville Women's Basketball's Matchup vs. Virginia Cancelled

13 hours ago
USATSI_12907719_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

Watch: 2022 Louisville Baseball Media Day

16 hours ago
USATSI_15240930_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville's J.J. Traynor Returns to Action, Could Play Late Season Role

19 hours ago
USATSI_17650180_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Jae'Lyn Withers Continues Resurgence with Standout Performance at Notre Dame

21 hours ago
USATSI_17650176_168388606_lowres
Basketball

What Louisville's Mike Pegues, Jae'Lyn Withers Said After 63-57 Loss at Notre Dame

Feb 9, 2022
USATSI_17649832_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Rallies, Falls Short at Notre Dame

Feb 9, 2022