From The Pink Seats: 2021 Season in Review, Part 5 w/ Cam Teague & Keith Wynne
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo are back for more Louisville football talk, and this time they have more guests.
On part five of the 'From The Pink Seats: 2021 Louisville Football Season in Review", the guys are joined by the Courier-Journal's Cam Teague and Card Chronicle's Keith Wynne to recap the 2021 season and look ahead to 2022.
Don't miss the detailed conversation on what went wrong, why the injuries were a major factor, where improvements are needed most, and what to expect come 2022.
(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
