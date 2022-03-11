Skip to main content

From The Pink Seats: 2021 Season in Review, Part 8 w/ Scott Satterfield

On this episode, the guys are joined by Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield to discuss the 2021 season and how it impacts the upcoming 2022 season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo are wrapping up their season in review series with a bang.

On the eighth and final part of the 'From The Pink Seats: 2021 Louisville Football Season in Review", the guys are joined by none other than head coach Scott Satterfield.

Satterfield breaks down the 2021 season from his perspective, including what they've learned from the 4th quarter struggles, how the offseason coaching and roster movement will push the team towards the ultimate goal, why recruiting is evolving and going Louisville's way, plus a few stories about Vince's days as a student assistant.

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Reinhold Matay - USA TODAY Sports)

