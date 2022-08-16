Skip to main content

From The Pink Seats: Preseason Preview Week 2 w/Alex Kupper

On this episode, the guys are joined by former Louisville football offensive lineman Alex Kupper to help breakdown fall camp.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With fall camp is halfway in the books for the Louisville football program, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo have another special guest to help break it all down.

On this special preseason preview episode of "From The Pink Seats", the guys are joined by former Louisville and Houston Texans offensive lineman Alex Kupper.

They chat about fall camp and fighting for offensive linemen, and the differences between Charlie Strong and Steve Kragthorpe. Then, they dive into the offensive line and defensive line, including what the biggest storylines are, where the most improvement is needed, where the strengths lie, a round of buy or sell and much more.

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If you liked that episode, check out other recent editions of 'From The Pink Seats':

(Photo of Alex Kupper via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_17018754_168388606_lowres
Football

AP Top 25: Louisville to Face Five Ranked Opponents in 2022

By Matthew McGavic16 hours ago
USATSI_17419911_168388606_lowres
Football

Three Bold Predictions for Louisville Football in 2022

By Matthew McGavic17 hours ago
3BED6EC4-003E-4208-97EE-3428E28D9859
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville LB Commit Stanquan Clark

By Matthew McGavicAug 15, 2022 6:00 AM EDT
11126582
Football

Louisville Secures Commitment From '23 LB Stanquan Clark

By Matthew McGavicAug 14, 2022 2:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18016704_168388606_lowres
Football

Malik Cunningham Taking 'Huge Strides' as a Leader for Louisville

By Matthew McGavicAug 14, 2022 10:25 AM EDT
7911E018-8460-46BF-BC7B-E982692C2E9B
Football

Watch: Marshon Ford, Monty Montgomery Talk Louisville's Fall Camp, First Scrimmage

By Matthew McGavicAug 13, 2022 3:08 PM EDT
EFE9167F-4E3C-41A2-8D53-8B15B2552A5A
Football

Louisville LB Marvin Dallas Using Mental Adjustments to Improve Performance

By Matthew McGavicAug 13, 2022 1:15 PM EDT
USATSI_17246808_168388606_lowres
Football

Coaches Talk Anonymously About Louisville QB Malik Cunningham

By Matthew McGavicAug 13, 2022 10:35 AM EDT