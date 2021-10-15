    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballOther SportsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    From The Pink Seats: Episode 33 - Shoring up the Sweet Honey Hole (Virginia Recap)

    On this episode, Matt, Jacob and Vincent recap Louisville football's loss to Virginia.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky - It might be the bye week, but Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo are back to talk more Cardinals football!

    On this episode of 'From The Pink Seats', the guys discuss one of the most frustrating Louisville football losses in recent history. Catch a new edition of the Big 3 headlines & Vince's game notes recapping the action against Virginia and Lamar Jackson's big weekend (and a Lamar Jackson, LeBron James parallel).

    Plus, Jacob can't get enough of this week's college football story that you won't believe, the guys discuss where the blame lies after the Virginia loss, while Matt shares why he's willing to risk it all for a scoop.

    Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

    *If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

    If you liked that episode, be sure the check out some recent editions of 'From The Pink Seats':

    **********

    (Photo of Tyler Harrell: Cindy Rice Shelton - Louisville Report)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic, Jacob Lane at @JacobLane08 and Vincent Lococo at @VincentLococo on Twitter.

    thumbnail (4)
    Football

    From The Pink Seats: Episode 33 - Shoring up the Sweet Honey Hole (Virginia Recap)

    28 seconds ago
    USATSI_15514963_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Samuell Williamson Loving New Louisville Offensive System

    27 minutes ago
    USATSI_13910962_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Louisville Ranked Just Outside Top 25 in CBS Sports' 2021-22 Preseason Countdown

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_15452419_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Louisville Forward Samuell Williamson Talks 2021-22 Preseason

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_16875007_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Three Keys to Louisville's Second Half Rebound

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16875009_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Is Bowl Eligibility Still Attainable for Louisville?

    Oct 13, 2021
    thumbnail (24)
    Football

    Louisville's 2021 Midseason Position Group Grades

    Oct 13, 2021
    USATSI_15241073_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Three Takeaways From Louisville's Time at the 2021 ACC Tipoff

    Oct 12, 2021