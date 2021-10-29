Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballOther SportsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    From The Pink Seats: Episode 36 - Boston College Recap, NC State Preview

    On this episode, Matt, Jacob and Vincent recap Louisville football's recent victory over Boston College, and take a look at the Cardinals' upcoming opponent in NC State.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo are back to talk more Louisville football!

    On this episode of 'From The Pink Seats', the guys take a closer look at Louisville football's win over Boston College before looking ahead to a huge matchup with NC State.

    Don't miss a new edition of the Big 3 Headlines & Vince's Game Notes, plus a great Halloween discussion on costumes & candy and Matt gets to talk about the offensive line.

    Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

    *If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

    Read More

    If you liked that episode, be sure the check out some recent editions of 'From The Pink Seats':

    **********

    (Photo of Louisville NC State players: Rob Kinnan - USA TODAY Sports)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic, Jacob Lane at @JacobLane08 and Vincent Lococo at @VincentLococo on Twitter.

    USATSI_13677172_168388606_lowres
    Football

    From The Pink Seats: Episode 36 - Boston College Recap, NC State Preview

    36 seconds ago
    thumbnail (3)
    Basketball

    What to Watch For During Louisville's Exhibition Games

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_15683593_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Chris Mack, Dre Davis Talk Start of Exhibition Play

    18 hours ago
    thumbnail (31)
    Football

    Louisville DC Proud of Performance vs. Boston College, Hopes to Carry Momentum into NC State

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_13677180_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. NC State

    Oct 28, 2021
    B543F73F-BE56-4AFB-9ABB-68AF95CCCFAC
    Football

    Bryan Brown, YaYa Diaby Preview NC State

    Oct 28, 2021
    USATSI_17016776_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Banged Up NC State Defense Still Presents Challenge for Louisville

    Oct 27, 2021
    USATSI_17033667_168388606_lowres
    Other Sports

    Watch: Adam Duvall Launches Two-Run Homer in Game One of World Series

    Oct 27, 2021