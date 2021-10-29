From The Pink Seats: Episode 36 - Boston College Recap, NC State Preview
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo are back to talk more Louisville football!
On this episode of 'From The Pink Seats', the guys take a closer look at Louisville football's win over Boston College before looking ahead to a huge matchup with NC State.
Don't miss a new edition of the Big 3 Headlines & Vince's Game Notes, plus a great Halloween discussion on costumes & candy and Matt gets to talk about the offensive line.
**********
(Photo of Louisville NC State players: Rob Kinnan - USA TODAY Sports)
