From The Pink Seats: Episode 36 - Boston College Recap, NC State Preview

On this episode, Matt, Jacob and Vincent recap Louisville football's recent victory over Boston College, and take a look at the Cardinals' upcoming opponent in NC State.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo are back to talk more Louisville football!

On this episode of 'From The Pink Seats', the guys take a closer look at Louisville football's win over Boston College before looking ahead to a huge matchup with NC State.

Don't miss a new edition of the Big 3 Headlines & Vince's Game Notes, plus a great Halloween discussion on costumes & candy and Matt gets to talk about the offensive line.

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

If you liked that episode, be sure the check out some recent editions of 'From The Pink Seats':

**********

(Photo of Louisville NC State players: Rob Kinnan - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic, Jacob Lane at @JacobLane08 and Vincent Lococo at @VincentLococo on Twitter.