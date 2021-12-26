Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    From The Pink Seats: Episode 46 - Air Force Preview with Ryan Haines

    On this episode, the guys preview Louisville football's upcoming bowl matchup with Air Force, and are joined by SB Nation's Ryan Haines to break down the Falcons.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The final game of the season is almost here, and Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo are here to break it down.

    On this episode of 'From The Pink Seats', the guys preview Louisville's bowl matchup with Air Force in the First Responder Bowl.

    Don't miss a brand new Big 3, including headlines focusing on a surprising name in the portal, a new addition to the class of '23, and a name to watch for for 2022. Then the guys break down what to expect on the field and why the injuries and transfers may be a big storyline for the Cards.

    Plus, Ryan Haines of Against All Enemies (SB Nation) joins Matt to provide expert analysis on the Falcons and what to expect in the First Responder Bowl.

    Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

    *If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

    Read More

    If you liked that episode, be sure the check out some recent editions of 'From The Pink Seats':

    QB Malik Cunningham

    USATSI_17013794_168388606_lowres

    62.0 Completion Rate, 3,702 Total Yards, 37 Total Touchdowns

    OLB Yasir Abdullah

    USATSI_13538934_168388606_lowres

    14.5 Tackles for Loss, 9.0 Sacks, 52.0 Tackles

    RB Brad Roberts

    USATSI_17234786_168388606_lowres

    1,279 Rushing Yards, 13 Rushing Touchdowns

    OLB Vince Sanford

    USATSI_16927067_168388606_lowres

    17.0 Tackles for Loss, 9.5 Sacks, Nine QB Hurries

    ******************

    (Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic, Jacob Lane at @JacobLane08 and Vincent Lococo at @VincentLococo on Twitter.

    USATSI_16754842_168388606_lowres
    Football

    From The Pink Seats: Episode 46 - Air Force Preview with Ryan Haines

    19 seconds ago
    USATSI_16754753_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Air Force

    4 hours ago
    EERqdhTVUAA8nK8
    Football

    Who's In, Who's Out and Who's Back for Louisville Football in 2022

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17109826_168388606_lowres
    Football

    How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Air Force Falcons

    Dec 25, 2021
    USATSI_17246808_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Malik Cunningham Listed on Early 2022 Heisman Trophy Odds

    Dec 24, 2021
    17DA756F-A095-4EE4-B0E9-D04C4D955667
    Football

    '23 DE Adonijah Green Commits to Louisville

    Dec 24, 2021
    USATSI_17014212_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville Making Strides in Preparation for Air Force's Triple Option Offense

    Dec 24, 2021
    USATSI_16877460_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville S Qwynnterrio Cole to Play in East-West Shrine Bowl

    Dec 23, 2021