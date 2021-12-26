From The Pink Seats: Episode 46 - Air Force Preview with Ryan Haines

On this episode, the guys preview Louisville football's upcoming bowl matchup with Air Force, and are joined by SB Nation's Ryan Haines to break down the Falcons.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The final game of the season is almost here, and Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo are here to break it down.

On this episode of 'From The Pink Seats', the guys preview Louisville's bowl matchup with Air Force in the First Responder Bowl.

Don't miss a brand new Big 3, including headlines focusing on a surprising name in the portal, a new addition to the class of '23, and a name to watch for for 2022. Then the guys break down what to expect on the field and why the injuries and transfers may be a big storyline for the Cards.

Plus, Ryan Haines of Against All Enemies (SB Nation) joins Matt to provide expert analysis on the Falcons and what to expect in the First Responder Bowl.

QB Malik Cunningham © Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports 62.0 Completion Rate, 3,702 Total Yards, 37 Total Touchdowns OLB Yasir Abdullah Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC 14.5 Tackles for Loss, 9.0 Sacks, 52.0 Tackles RB Brad Roberts © Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports 1,279 Rushing Yards, 13 Rushing Touchdowns OLB Vince Sanford © Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports 17.0 Tackles for Loss, 9.5 Sacks, Nine QB Hurries

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

