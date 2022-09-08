Skip to main content

From The Pink Seats: Group Therapy; Syracuse Recap, UCF Preview

On this episode, the guys break down Louisville's season-opener at Syracuse, and preview the Cardinals' matchup at UCF.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It might have been a disaster of a game, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo are still going to talk about it.

On this episode of "From The Pink Seats", the guys break down the Louisville football program's season-opener against Syracuse, as well as preview the Cardinals' upcoming matchup at UCF.

The guys break down the film with an extended segment of 'Vince's Game Notes,' looking at each negative and how it contributed to the outcome, including a deep dive into play calling and situational football.

Then, former Louisville tight end Ean Pfeifer joins the show to give his CFB picks of the week, and the guys break down Central Florida - including why this game could ultimately be worse for the Cards.

If you liked that episode, check out other recent editions of 'From The Pink Seats':

(Photo via Mark Konezny - USA TODAY Sports)

