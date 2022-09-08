From The Pink Seats: Group Therapy; Syracuse Recap, UCF Preview

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It might have been a disaster of a game, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo are still going to talk about it.

On this episode of "From The Pink Seats", the guys break down the Louisville football program's season-opener against Syracuse, as well as preview the Cardinals' upcoming matchup at UCF.

The guys break down the film with an extended segment of 'Vince's Game Notes,' looking at each negative and how it contributed to the outcome, including a deep dive into play calling and situational football.

Then, former Louisville tight end Ean Pfeifer joins the show to give his CFB picks of the week, and the guys break down Central Florida - including why this game could ultimately be worse for the Cards.

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

If you liked that episode, check out other recent editions of 'From The Pink Seats':

(Photo via Mark Konezny - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter