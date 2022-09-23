From The Pink Seats: Episode 68 - Florida State Recap, USF Preview

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville might have suffered yet another soul-crushing loss, but State of Louisville co-founders Jacob Lane & Presley Meyer and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo are still going to to break it all down.

On this episode of "From The Pink Seats", the guys break down the Louisville football program's home-opening loss to Florida State, as well as preview the Cardinals' upcoming matchup vs. USF.

The guys react to the Twitter fingers of Florida State fans, recap the game with Vince's game notes - including a detailed look at several key mistakes on offense and defense and have an in-depth, number backed conversation about the real issue with Louisville football.

Former Louisville tight end Ean Pfeifer joins for 'Pfeif's Picks' and then the guys break down what to expect against USF and why one or two parts of the game will impact everything for Louisville.

