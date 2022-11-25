Skip to main content

From The Pink Seats: Episode 81 - NC State Recap, Kentucky Preview

On this episode, the guys break down Louisville football's win over NC State, and preview the Cardinals' rivalry matchup at Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Rivalry week is finally here on "From The Pink Seats."

On this episode, State of Louisville co-founders Jacob Lane & Presley Meyer and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo break down the Louisville football program win over NC State, as well as preview the Cardinals' upcoming matchup at Kentucky in the Governor's Cup.

First, the guys dive into the ugly, boring, but very good win against NC State with a new Vince's Game Notes and Jacob's Sack Update, then have a conversation around Senior Day, breakdown what they saw on the field and more.

Then it's time to talk Kentucky. Why this game gives the guys more confidence then years past, how Louisville can take advantage, where Kentucky could still beat Louisville, flipping the narrative in the rivalry, and much more.

Give the podcast a listen below!

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

If you liked that episode, check past editions of 'From The Pink Seats' from this season:

