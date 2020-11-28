Gameday Open Thread/Live Blog: Cardinals @ Eagles | Game 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After getting back into the win column by shutting out Syracuse, the Louisville football program hits the road for a final time this season for an ACC showdown against Boston College.

The Cardinals snapped their two-game losing streak with a 30-0 win over Syracuse last Saturday at Cardinal Stadium — the first shutout over a Power 5 team since a 34-0 win over North Carolina in 2004. The Cardinals allowed just 137 yards of total offense on the night, the lowest total by an opponent since giving up just 80 to Murray State in 2017, and the lowest by an FBS opponent since Boston College had 79 yards in 2015.

Boston College is coming off of two bye weeks in a row, having last played in a 45-31 loss vs. Notre Dame on Nov. 14. At 5-4 on the season and 4-4 in ACC play, the Eagles have exceeded their preseason expectations thanks in part to new head coach Jeff Hafley & transfer QB Phil Jurkovic.

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, November 28 at 4:00 p.m. EST, Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Surface: Field Turf

Capacity: 44,500

Records: Louisville 3-6, 2-6 in Atlantic Coast Conference, 8-5, 5-3 in 2019; Boston College 5-4, 4-4 in Atlantic Coast Conference, 6-7, 4-4 in 2019

Betting Line: Boston College by 1.0

Series Notes: Louisville owns an 7-5 all-time series advantage over Boston College, with the series tied 3-3 in Alumni Stadium. In the last meeting, Blanton Creque’s 41-yard field goal with 1:02 remaining edged the Cardinals past the Eagles for a wild 41-39 victory that ended a nine-game Atlantic Coast Conference losing streak.

TV: ACC Network; Chris Cotter (PxP), Mark Herzlich & Eric Wood (analysts).

Radio: WHAS 840/790 WKRD; Paul Rogers (PxP), Craig Swabek & Jody Demling (analysts)

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles

Injury Notes: Today's injury notes are not yet available.

Game Day Uniform: Louisville will be wearing red helmets with white jerseys & pants.

Weather Report: Partly Cloudy. High 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10%.

Scoring Plays:

To Be Determined

*Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date on today's game*

