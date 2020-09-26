Gameday Open Thread/Live Blog: Cardinals @ Panthers | Game 3

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Louisville will hit the road for the first time during the 2020 season when they visit No. 21 Pittsburgh on Saturday for their second conference game of the season.

The No. 24 Cardinals dropped their ACC opener to No. 17 Miami 47-34 at Cardinal Stadium, but totaled 516 yards of total offense and ran a season high 85 plays. Louisville is averaging 6.4 yards per play after the first two games of the season, and the Cardinals are ranked 17th in that category.

The No. 21 Panthers are seeking their first 3-0 start since 2014 after wins vs. Austin Peay (55-0) and Syracuse (21-10). Pitt's vaunted defense held the Orange to just 171 total yards, and the Panthers boast a top 10 rushing defense, total defense, pass defense and scoring defense in FBS.

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. EST, Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Surface: Field Turf

Capacity: 68,400

Records: Louisville 1-1, 0-1 in Atlantic Coast Conference, 8-5, 5-3 in 2019; Pitt 2-0, 1-0 in Conference-USA, 8-5, 4-4 in 2019

Betting Line: Pitt by 3.0

Series Notes: Pitt holds a 9-8 lead in the overall series, with an 6-5 lead in Pittsburgh. The Panthers won 45-34 in their last meeting, which was held in 2015 at Heinz Field. Pitt QB Nathan Peterman tossed four touchdowns in the second quarter, and UofL QB Lamar Jackson threw for 141 yards and a score and ran for another after replacing Kyle Bolin late in the first half.

TV: ACC Network; Wes Durham (PxP), Roddy Jones (analyst) & Kelsey Riggs (sidelines).

Radio: 840 AM; Paul Rogers (PxP), Craig Swabek & Jody Demling (analysts)

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Pitt Panthers

Injury Notes: Louisville reserve quarterback Jawon Pass is back in action after missing last week's game against Miami. RB Hassan Hall is day-to-day.

Game Day Uniform: Louisville will be wearing black helmets & pants accompanied by white jerseys.

Weather Report: Partly cloudy skies. High 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10%.

Around the ACC:

Georgia Tech at Syracuse - Kickoff at 12:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network. Louisville travels to Georgia Tech (1-1, 1-1) on Sept. 26, Syracuse (0-2, 0-2) travels to Louisville on Nov. 20.

Georgia Tech at Syracuse - Kickoff at 12:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network. Louisville travels to Georgia Tech (1-1, 1-1) on Sept. 26, Syracuse (0-2, 0-2) travels to Louisville on Nov. 20.
No. 7 Notre Dame at Wake Forest - Postponed. Louisville travels to Notre Dame (2-0, 1-0) on Oct. 17.

- Postponed. Louisville travels to Notre Dame (2-0, 1-0) on Oct. 17, Syracuse (0-2, 0-2) travels to Louisville on Nov. 20. Duke at Virginia - Kickoff at 4:00 p.m on ACC Network. EST. Louisville does not play Duke (0-2, 0-2) in 2020, Louisville (0-0, 0-) travels to Virginia on Nov. 7.

- Kickoff at 4:00 p.m on ACC Network. EST. Louisville does not play Duke (0-2, 0-2) in 2020, Louisville (0-0, 0-) travels to Virginia on Nov. 7. Texas State at Boston College - Kickoff at 6:00 p.m. EST on ESPN3. Louisville travels to Boston College (1-0, 1-0) on Nov. 27.

- Kickoff at 6:00 p.m. EST on ESPN3. Louisville travels to Boston College (1-0, 1-0) on Nov. 27. Florida State at No. 12 Miami - Kickoff at 7:30 p.m. EST on ABC. Florida State (0-1, 0-1) travels to Louisville on Oct. 24, Miami (2-0, 1-0) defeated Louisville 47-34 on Sept. 19.

- Kickoff at 7:30 p.m. EST on ABC. Florida State (0-1, 0-1) travels to Louisville on Oct. 24, Miami (2-0, 1-0) defeated Louisville 47-34 on Sept. 19. NC State at No. 20 Virginia Tech - Kickoff at 8:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network. Louisville does not play NC State (1-0, 1-0) in 2020, Virginia Tech (0-0, 0-0) travels to Louisville on Oct. 31.

- Kickoff at 8:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network. Louisville does not play NC State (1-0, 1-0) in 2020, Virginia Tech (0-0, 0-0) travels to Louisville on Oct. 31. Bye Weeks: No. 1 Clemson & No. 11 North Carolina - Louisville does not play Clemson (2-0, 1-0) or North Carolina (1-0, 1-0) in 2020

(Photo of Heinz Field: Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

