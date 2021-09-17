Game Day Live Blog: Knights @ Cardinals | Game 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of capturing their first win of the 2021 season, the Louisville football program is preparing for their third game in 12 days, and is welcoming Central Florida for a primetime matchup under the lights at Cardinal Stadium.

The Cardinals came out flat once again in their home opener, but were still able to capture a 30-3 victory against Eastern Kentucky. Quarterback Malik Cunningham accounted for 307 yards and three touchdowns, while the defense held the Colonels to just 235 total yards of offense.

Meanwhile, UCF is riding a wave of momentum into the Friday night matchup. They overcame a 21-point deficit to defeat Boise State, 36-31, in their season opener, then followed that up with a 63-14 dismantling of Bethune-Cookman.

Related: Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. UCF Knights

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

********************

UCF Knights (2-0, 0-0 American) at Louisville Cardinals (1-1, 0-0 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

********************

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp on Twitter