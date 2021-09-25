September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballOther SportsSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville @ Florida State | Game 4

The Cardinals are hitting the road for their ACC opener against the Seminoles.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After capturing a thrilling win against UCF, the Louisville football program is hitting the road and heading down south to Tallahassee, Fla., where they will face Florida State for their ACC opener.

After a pair of uninspiring performances against Ole Miss and EKU, the Cardinals kicked it up a notch against the Knights. Quarterback Malik Cunningham accounted for 364 yards and three touchdowns, and true freshman linebacker Jaylin Alderman scored a game-winning pick six with 13 seconds left.

As for the Seminoles, they have gotten off to an inauspicious start, having lost all three games played up to this point. They nearly pulled off a season-opening upset against No. 9 Notre Dame in overtime, but have gone downhill since. They lost in heartbreaking fashion to FCS Jacksonville State on a walk-off Hail Mary, then followed that up with a thumping to Wake Forest.

Related: Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Florida State Seminoles

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

********************

Louisville Cardinals (2-1, 0-0 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (0-3, 0-1 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

********************

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp on Twitter

af10ea10-9db3-4ed0-a55a-2099be48d275-Doak_corona_set_up208
Football

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville @ Florida State | Game 4

just now
FSU-UL-65
Football

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Florida State Seminoles

19 hours ago
9B584A67-7534-4FAB-9D1C-1DB9ABA3EE4F
Basketball

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville SF Commit Kaleb Glenn

20 hours ago
Kaleb-Glenn
Basketball

Class of 2023 SF Kaleb Glenn Commits to Louisville

22 hours ago
USATSI_13392252_168388606_lowres
Football

Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Florida State

23 hours ago
USATSI_13393706_168388606_lowres
Football

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Florida State

Sep 24, 2021
USATSI_16778931_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Ready for Florida State Quarterback Situation

Sep 23, 2021
USATSI_16773004_168388606_lowres
Football

From The Pink Seats: Episode 30 - A Golden Night (UCF Recap/FSU Preview)

Sep 23, 2021