    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballOther SportsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Game Day Live Blog: Virginia @ Louisville | Game 6

    The Cardinals return to Louisville for their ACC home opener against the Cavaliers.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a controversial loss at Wake Forest, the Louisville football program is returning to Cardinal Stadium for their ACC home opener against Virginia.

    Despite their own mistakes and some questionable officiating, Louisville (3-2, 1-2 ACC) was able to rally back from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit, only to fall 37-34 in the final minute thanks to a game-winning field goal by the Demon Deacons. Quarterback Malik Cunningham had 378 yards and four touchdowns, while running backs Jalen Mitchell and Trevion Cooley combined for 145 rushing yards.

    As for Virginia (3-2, 1-2 ACC), it has been a roller coaster season up to this point. They opened up with blowout wins over William & Mary and Illinois, but were then blown out themselves by North Carolina and Wake Forest. They most recently squeaked out a 30-28 win at Miami, thanks to a missed game-winning field goal from the Canes.

    Related: Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Cavaliers

    Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

    ********************

    Virginia Cavaliers (3-2, 1-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (3-2, 1-1 ACC) Game Day Feed:

    *If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

    ********************

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    AD278270-25BD-4451-9FA1-4E87B4EA692B
    Football

    Game Day Live Blog: Virginia @ Louisville | Game 6

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16875009_168388606_lowres
    Football

    From The Pink Seats: Episode 32 - A Shot in the Foot (Wake Forest Recap, Virginia Preview)

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_13575342_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Cavaliers

    20 hours ago
    mike james
    Basketball

    How Does Mike James' Injury Impact Louisville?

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16863652_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Pass-Happy Virginia Offense Awaiting Louisville

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16875901_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Bryan Brown Assigns Harsh Grade to Louisville Defense Following Wake Forest Game

    Oct 8, 2021
    5e348a14e6716.image
    Basketball

    Louisville's Roosevelt Wheeler Rebounding Well Following Achilles Injury

    Oct 7, 2021
    USATSI_15199911_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Virginia

    Oct 7, 2021