Game Day Live Blog: Virginia @ Louisville | Game 6

The Cardinals return to Louisville for their ACC home opener against the Cavaliers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a controversial loss at Wake Forest, the Louisville football program is returning to Cardinal Stadium for their ACC home opener against Virginia.

Despite their own mistakes and some questionable officiating, Louisville (3-2, 1-2 ACC) was able to rally back from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit, only to fall 37-34 in the final minute thanks to a game-winning field goal by the Demon Deacons. Quarterback Malik Cunningham had 378 yards and four touchdowns, while running backs Jalen Mitchell and Trevion Cooley combined for 145 rushing yards.

As for Virginia (3-2, 1-2 ACC), it has been a roller coaster season up to this point. They opened up with blowout wins over William & Mary and Illinois, but were then blown out themselves by North Carolina and Wake Forest. They most recently squeaked out a 30-28 win at Miami, thanks to a missed game-winning field goal from the Canes.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Virginia Cavaliers (3-2, 1-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (3-2, 1-1 ACC) Game Day Feed:

