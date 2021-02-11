Louisville Officially Names Greg Gasparato as Safeties Coach

(Photo of Greg Gasparato: Wofford College Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Greg Gasparato has been hired to coach the safeties at the University of Louisville, Scott Satterfield announced on Thursday.



"I am excited to be able to hire Greg at the University of Louisville," Satterfield said. "I've had the opportunity to coach with him and I understand everything that he brings to the table. He knows our defense well and brings a wealth of experience coaching both the front seven and the secondary during his career. He has an enthusiasm for the game and a passion for his players that will be a great fit to our staff."



Gasparato joins the Cardinals after a successful season assisting as the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Army. The Knights finished the year at 9-3, dropping a 24-21 decision to West Virginia in the Liberty Bowl.



"I always believe the people make the place and I know the people in this building," Gasparato said. "They are great people with great families, and they do things for the right reasons. I've gotten a chance to grow with them so to be a part of this is truly a blessing for my family.."



Under Gasparato's influence, the Knights ranked first in the nation in total defense allowing 275.3 yards per game and were second against the pass at 160.8 yards per game. Army was also second in the country in scoring defense at 14.8 points per game and finished ninth with 16 interceptions.



Prior to his one season at the United States Military Academy, Gasparato coached the safeties at Appalachian State -- his second stint with the program.



During the 2019 campaign, the Mountaineer defense finished in the top 30 of the national statistical rankings, including in defensive touchdowns scored, third-down conversion percentage, takeaways, interceptions, sacks, pass efficiency defense, scoring defense, tackles for loss yardage, yards allowed per play, total defense, rushing TDs allowed, fumble recoveries, rushing defense and TDs allowed.



In helping assisting Appalachian State win the first Sun Belt Championship Game and capturing a fourth-straight bowl game in 2018, Gasparato had three safeties recognized as All-Sun Belt selections by PFF College Football: Desmond Franklin, Austin Exford and Josh Thomas. The trio combined for nine interceptions in 2018 and were the three highest-graded safeties in the Sun Belt according to the PFF College site.



Gasparato worked as a defensive graduate assistant at App State from 2013-14 and spent 2015-17 as the inside linebackers coach at FCS power Wofford. He also coordinated the special teams unit.



The Terriers won the Southern Conference, reached the FCS quarterfinals and finished 10-3 during a 2017 season where they ranked 26th nationally in total defense. They were fifth in total defense, 11th in rushing defense and 22nd in passing defense during the 2016 season.



Gasparato played safety at Wofford from 2005-08 and graduated in 2009 with a finance degree. He began his coaching career at Richland Northeast High School in Columbia, S.C., in 2010, coached defensive backs at Juniata (Pa.) College in 2011 and coached outside linebackers at Brevard College in 2012. He became a graduate assistant at Appalachian State during the same year in which Scott Satterfield made his debut as the Mountaineers' head coach.



In his previous stop with the Mountaineers, Gasparato assisted with App State's linebackers while pursuing a master's degree in educational media. As a college player, he started two games during the 2007 season that Wofford shared the Southern Conference championship with App State.



A native of State College, Pa., Gasparato has a brother, Mike, who played football at Penn State, and their late father, Nick, was a longtime college and high school coach who helped Penn State win the 1986 national championship. He also coached at South Carolina, Virginia, Pittsburgh, Michigan State and Temple.



Gasparato and his wife, Bria, have two sons, Dominick and Christian.

