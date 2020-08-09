Louisville Report
Jared Goldwire and Tabarius Peterson leading defensive line

samdraut

A pair of seniors prepare to anchor Louisville football’s defensive line in their final season.

Jared Goldwire and Tabarius Peterson went to work this offseason with a focused approach.

Peterson, who started all 13 games at defensive end last season, didn’t have many breaks during the offseason despite being at home as the University of Louisville’s campus was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Goldwire says Peterson has improved as a pass rusher and run stopper after an offseason of work.

“He was always working every day, I don’t think a day went by that he wasn’t putting in work,” Goldwire said. “He has been doing his thing.”

Peterson, a 6-foot-3, 260-pound Georgia native, finished with 24 tackles last year.

Defensive line coach Mary Ivey thinks Peterson can be a star on Louisville’s defense this year.

Peterson is playing with better technique and seems more determined according to Ivey.

“Tabarius Peterson is a consummate leader, he is a guy that does the right,” Ivey said. “He plays hard, he does the things you want him to do.”

Goldwire takes a different mentality into his final year of college football.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound defensive lineman made five starts and finished with 26 tackles in 2018. Last season, he appeared in all 13 games and had 22 tackles.

Goldwire has a greater driving force this year.

“He fully understands this is his last time,” Ivey said. “If he wants to have any kind of chances to ever line up on a Sunday afternoon, then he has to have a great year because he hasn’t put enough out there prior to this year.”

Ivey said Goldwire has set the tone for himself and the defensive line during fall camp.

“The past seasons didn’t go as planned, but it’s in the past for a reason,” Goldwire. “I’m looking forward to the future and helping our team win as many games as possible.”

Goldwire’s technique has improved and he has a better ability to read offensive formations heading into the 2020 season.

“I think he understands our defense has to have a nose guard that demands double teams and defeats double teams,” Ivey said. “If you have that guy sitting in the middle of your defense, everything else will fall into place.”

