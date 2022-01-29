Report: Maryland to Hire Louisville WR Coach Gunter Brewer

He is the third position assistant coach the department the program this offseason.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In a bit of a surprise move, another member of the Louisville coaching staff is on the moving on.

Wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer, who was one of several assistants to join Scott Satterfield’s staff when he took as the head coach of the Cardinals prior to the 2019 season, is “expected” to be hired to the same position at Maryland, according to a report from On3’s Matt Zenitz.

Establishing himself as a fan favorite due to his eccentric personality, Brewer has been one of the top assistants on the staff during his his three years with Louisville, making meaningful strides both as a coach and player developer.

Brewer coached two players to the NFL during his time at Louisville, both going in the 2021 NFL Draft. Tutu Atwell went in the second round to the Los Angeles Rams, and Dez Fitzpatrick was selected in the fourth round to the Tennessee Titans.

With those two departing to the league, Louisville was left without a true “go-to” guy in the wide receiver room entering the past season. The Cardinals still averaged 236.4 passing yards per game, with Jordan Watkins becoming a reliable third down option, true freshman Ahmari Huggins-Bruce putting his potential on display, and Tyler Harrell having a breakout year.

In his first season, Atwell developed into one of the top deep threats in all of college football. He set the school record for receiving yards in a season with 1,276, and tied the school mark with 12 touchdowns. He was the first Louisville wide receiver to record over 1,000 yards since 2007.

He also played a role in recruiting several impact prospects, such as Braden Smith, Jordan Watkins, Michael Gonzalez, Ahmari Huggins-Bruce and Devaughn Mortimer.

With Brewer moving on, it’s expected that recently-hired offensive coordinator Lance Taylor will take over as wide receivers coach. It also opens up a spot on a previously full assistant coaching staff, and Louisville is likely to hire a tight ends coach/special teams coordinator.

Brewer is the third position assistant to depart the program this offseason. Outside linebackers coach Cort Dennison was dismissed following the regular season, and tight ends coach Stu Holt left for Virginia Tech.

(Photo of Gunter Brewer via University of Louisville Athletics)

