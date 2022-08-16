Listen: Nicario Harper, Jarvis Brownlee Jr. Talk Louisville's Fall Camp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The upcoming 2022 season is less than three weeks away, and fall camp for the Louisville football program is in full swing.

One area of the field for the Cardinals looking to take a step forward in year four of the Scott Satterfield era is the secondary. Over the offseason, Louisville addressed this by landing several impact defensive backs in the transfer portal, such as Jacksonville State safety Nicario Harper and Florida State corner Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

"The transition so far has been very smooth," Harper said Tuesday. "I picked up on the scheme pretty well. My teammates pretty much welcomed me with open arms, and they made me feel comfortable."

Through the first two weeks of fall camp, the secondary has made several big plays, thanks in part to both the newcomers and the returning veterans. Time will tell how they look in an actual game, but members of the team have reason to believe the pass defense will be much improved over last year.

"I think you should believe that 100 percent," Brownless said when asked if fans should believe the secondary should be a strength of the defense. "These last 11 days., practice has been great. We've been putting in a lot of work."

Following Tuesday's practice, Harper and Brownlee took time to meet with the media. They discussed the transition from their respective schools to Louisville, how the secondary has looked in fall camp, the competition at multiple positions, the wide receivers and more.

Below is the audio from their press conference:

(Photo of Jarvis Brownlee Jr. via University of Louisville Athletics)

