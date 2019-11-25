Cunningham and Hawkins earn ACC Players of the Week

Javian Hawkins and Micale Cunningham were announced as Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Players of the Week by the league Nov. 25 after impressive performances in Louisville's 56-34 victory over Syracuse.

Cunningham was named Quarterback of Week while Hawkins was honored as the Running Back and co-Rookie of the Week for the conference.

Cunningham accounted for six touchdowns against Syracuse as Louisville's offense finished with 608 yards. Cunningham completed 11 of 20 throws for 238 yards and five touchdowns. The redshirt sophomore rushed for 60 yards and a score.

Cunningham threw a 90-yard touchdown pass to Tutu Atwell, the fourth-longest pass in school history. He was included as one of the eight quarterbacks in the Manning Award's "Stars of the Week."

Hawkins rushed for 233 yards against Syracuse, his sixth game of 100 rushing yards or more. Hawkins' performance against Syracuse was the seventh-most rushing yards in a single game in program history.

Hawkins became the first player for Louisville to run for over 200 yards since Lamar Jackson on Dec. 30, 2015 against Texas A & M. Hawkins's 233 yards were the most rushing yards for a Cardinal running back since Anthony Allen rushed for 275 yards against Middle Tennessee on Sept. 6, 2007.

Hawkins has rushed for 1,278 yards this season, the ninth-best single-season total in school history. Hawkins is the only freshman in program history to rush for 100 yards or more in six games.

Louisville finishes its regular season against Kentucky in Lexington Nov. 30. The Cardinals are 7-4 this season.