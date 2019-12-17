Haycraft says Louisville's "next man up" motto true without Becton

Tyler Haycraft called his senior year a wild ride.

In his fifth and final season for Louisville football, Haycraft became a stalwart on the offensive line as the starting right tackle. The St. Xavier of Louisville graduate didn’t have a career start before the 2019 season, but made the most of his final year.

Louisville coach Scott Satterfield honored Haycraft with the Offensive Most Outstanding award at the Cardinals’ season celebration Dec. 14. He appeared in just 17 games in 2017 and 2018, but became a leader along Louisville’s offensive line.

“I have tried to come out and do the best I can every day, it means a lot winning that award,” Haycraft said. “You have Mekhi [Becton], Malik [Cunningham] back there setting some really great records and stats this year, Tutu, all these great players. It’s nice to get recognition for what I can do. It doesn’t take anything away from them. It was anyone’s trophy.”

Beginning his career as a walk-on, Haycraft earned a scholarship in 2018. He takes a workman like approach to his game.

“I try to show up every day and push these guys, I expect them to do the same for me,” Haycraft said. “I try to take each day as it comes. It has been a crazy ride. I have really enjoyed this new staff and the opportunity they gave me.”

The offensive line took its biggest hit in its bowl preparations Dec. 16 when Becton announced he would sit out of the Music City Bowl against Mississippi State in Nashville Dec. 30. The 6-foot-8, 370-pound left tackle was awarded the 2019 Jacobs Blocking Trophy last week.

Haycraft says Louisville’s motto is ‘next man up,’ which means Adonis Boone will fill Becton’s role for the bowl game. Haycraft is confident in the sophomore, who appeared in nine games this season.

“Adonis has done great stepping in, whenever Mekhi did get injured,” Haycraft said. “Boone has done great. He hasn’t skipped a beat, he has been right there with us.”

Defensive lineman Tabarius Peterson has competed against Boone in practice. Peterson thinks Boone has progressed in practices.

“He is definitely improving, I go against him every now and then, I can see the strength coming and his technique is getting a lot better,” Peterson said.