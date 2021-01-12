Louisville LB Robert Hicks Enters Transfer Portal

The junior is the tenth Cardinal to enter the transfer portal this season.

(Photo of Robert Hicks: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky - Louisville football junior inside linebacker Robert Hicks has decided to enter the transfer portal, announcing the news on social media.

"First Off, I would Like To Thank God For Everything He Has Done For Me," Hicks said in a statement. "Dear Card Nation, I Would Like to Thank The Fans And City of Louisville for All the Love and passion They Had For Me. Without You All, This Journey would have been Very Tough."

Hicks is the tenth scholarship Cardinal to enter the transfer portal during the 2020-21 academic year. Quarterback Tee Webb, wide receiver Corey Reed, tight end Tobias Little, linebacker Thurman Geathers and defense backs Anthony Johnson, Trenell Troutman & Telly Plumber all decided to transfer early.

Safety Russ Yeast and quarterback Jawon Pass used their extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19 to leave as graduate transfers. Because of that extra year, Hicks will have two years of eligibility at his next stop.

It not hard to understand why the 6-foot-1, 235-pound inside backer is leaving, as he saw action in just five games this season as he found himself buried in a crowded linebacker room. He finished the 2020 season with 11 total tackles (seven solo) and one tackle for loss.

In his 26 games in a Cardinal uniform, the Miami native had 40 tackles (22 solo), four tackles for loss and half a sack. His best season came during his freshman year in 2018, when he set a career high in tackles with 24, had a pair of tackles for loss, and the lone start of his career against Western Kentucky when he registered his half a sack.

