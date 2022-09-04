Skip to main content

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Syracuse 31, Louisville 7

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's loss at Syracuse.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Louisville football program's 2022 season did not get off on the right foot, getting blown out on the road to ACC rival Syracuse.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

  • Louisville is now 13-8 all-time against Syracuse, including a 5-5 mark at the JMA Dome.
  • Louisville falls to 4-5 in conference openers since joining the ACC.
  • The Cards are now 56-42-6 in season openers, but have dropped four of their last five.
  • The 7 points scored by the Cardinals ties the lowest total under , matching the 12-7 loss at Notre Dame in 2020.
  • Louisville had a -3 turnover margin, its worst since the Virginia Tech game on Oct. 31, 2020.
  • Syracuse was flagged for 18 penalties, the most by a Louisville opponent since Wichita State had a record 19 in 1963.
Player Notes:

  • QB Malik Cunningham finished 16-of-22 for 152 yards passing with two interceptions in addition to 34 rushing yards.
    • Cunningham saw his 30-game streak of rushing or passing for at least one touchdown come to an end.
    • Cunningham moved into third place on Louisville's career list for total offensive yardage with 10,901 yards, trailing only Lamar Jackson and Chris Redman.
  • RB Tiyon Evans rushed for 89 yards on 13 carries in his Louisville debut, the most rushing yards by a running back in his first Louisville game since Eric Shelton rushed for 151 yards vs. Kentucky in 2003.
    • Evans scored the Cards' only touchdown on a 36-yard run in the first quarter that closed the Syracuse lead to 10-7.
  • WR Tyler Hudson caught 8 passes for 102 yards in his first game after transferring to Louisville from Central Arkansas.
  • WR Braden Smith returned to the Cardinals' lineup after suffering a season-ending injury last season and completed a 45-yard pass to Tyler Hudson after receiving a pitch from Malik Cunningham.
  • DE Ashton GIllotte tallied 1.5 sacks to add to the four he had during his freshman season last year.
  • MLB Monty Montgomery and OLB Ben Perry paced the Louisville defense with 8 tackles each.
USATSI_18985989_168388606_lowres
38
Gallery
38 Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of USA TODAY's Mark Konezny.

