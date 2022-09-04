Highlights, Photos and Notes: Syracuse 31, Louisville 7

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Louisville football program's 2022 season did not get off on the right foot, getting blown out on the road to ACC rival Syracuse.

Team Notes:

Louisville is now 13-8 all-time against Syracuse, including a 5-5 mark at the JMA Dome.

Louisville falls to 4-5 in conference openers since joining the ACC.

The Cards are now 56-42-6 in season openers, but have dropped four of their last five.

The 7 points scored by the Cardinals ties the lowest total under , matching the 12-7 loss at Notre Dame in 2020.

Louisville had a -3 turnover margin, its worst since the Virginia Tech game on Oct. 31, 2020.

Syracuse was flagged for 18 penalties, the most by a Louisville opponent since Wichita State had a record 19 in 1963.

Player Notes:

QB Malik Cunningham finished 16-of-22 for 152 yards passing with two interceptions in addition to 34 rushing yards. Cunningham saw his 30-game streak of rushing or passing for at least one touchdown come to an end. Cunningham moved into third place on Louisville's career list for total offensive yardage with 10,901 yards, trailing only Lamar Jackson and Chris Redman.

RB Tiyon Evans rushed for 89 yards on 13 carries in his Louisville debut, the most rushing yards by a running back in his first Louisville game since Eric Shelton rushed for 151 yards vs. Kentucky in 2003. Evans scored the Cards' only touchdown on a 36-yard run in the first quarter that closed the Syracuse lead to 10-7.

WR Tyler Hudson caught 8 passes for 102 yards in his first game after transferring to Louisville from Central Arkansas.

WR Braden Smith returned to the Cardinals' lineup after suffering a season-ending injury last season and completed a 45-yard pass to Tyler Hudson after receiving a pitch from Malik Cunningham.

DE Ashton GIllotte tallied 1.5 sacks to add to the four he had during his freshman season last year.

MLB Monty Montgomery and OLB Ben Perry paced the Louisville defense with 8 tackles each.

