Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 25, NC State 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Thanks to a combination of phenomenal defensive play, four field goals from James Turner and a pair of touchdowns by Jawhar Jordan, Louisville was able to get back on track, taking down No. 24 NC State in their final home game of the season.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

Louisville improves to 7-4 overall and 4-4 in the ACC.

The Cards are now 8-4 vs. NC State, including 5-1 in Louisville.

Louisville is 5-0 in Senior Day games vs. ACC opponents.

Louisville finishes its home season with a 5-1 record in Cardinal Stadium, its best mark since logging the same home record in 2016.

Player Notes:

QB Brock Domann was 12-of-25 passing for 153 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions, starting in place of Malik Cunningham who was out with an injury.

RB Jawhar Jordan rushed for 105 yards on 16 carries, including a two-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, for the second 100-yard rushing game of his career. Jordan added a touchdown on a 98-yard kickoff return, the second kickoff return TD of his career. Jordan is the 11th Louisville player to score multiple kickoff return touchdowns in his career.

rushed for 105 yards on 16 carries, including a two-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, for the second 100-yard rushing game of his career. WR Tyler Hudson had six receptions for 85 yards.

TE Marshon Ford had three receptions for 63 yards, catching a pass in his 35th straight game. Ford moved up to fourth on Louisville's career list for receptions by a tight end with 122. Ford moved up to fourth on Louisville's career list for receiving yards by a tight end with 1,543.

K James Turner tied a school record for field goals made in a game with four, becoming the fifth player in program history to make four field goals in a game without a miss. Turner is the first Louisville player to make four field goals in a game twice, making four of six tries vs. Virginia on Oct. 9, 2021. Turner moved up to third on Louisville's list for field goals made in a season with 19, trailing only Art Carmody and John Wallace. Turner moved up to fourth on Louisville's career list for field goals made with 46.

DB Jarvis Brownlee led the Louisville defense with 11 tackles, nine of which were unassisted, and four pass breakups.

LB Monty Montgomery had 10 tackles, one sack, 1.5 tackles for loss, one pass breakup, and two QB hurries.

LB Yasir Abdullah had seven tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 3 tackles for loss. Abdullah moved up to third on Louisville's career list for tackles with loss with 41.5, trailing only Dewayne White and Michael Josiah. Abdullah moved up to ninth on Louisville's career list for sacks with 22.

LG Caleb Chandler started the 51st game of his career, tying Jake Smith and Hakeem Smith for the Louisville career record for most starts.

Gallery:

33 Gallery 33 Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Louisville Report's Cindy Rice Shelton and USA TODAY Sports' Jamie Rhodes.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter