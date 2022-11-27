Skip to main content

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Kentucky 26, Louisville 13

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's loss at Kentucky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Thanks primarily to a listless passing game and a trio of offensive turnovers, the Louisville football program was unable to finally take down Kentucky, losing 26-13 for their fourth-straight loss in the Governor's Cup.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

  • Louisville finishes regular season play at 7-5, its best regular season record since a similar mark in 2019.
  • The Cards are now 15-19 vs. Kentucky, including 10-6 at Kroger Field.
  • Louisville forced no turnovers for only the third time this season.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Team Notes:

  • QB Brock Domann was 14-of-21 passing for 129 yards with one touchdown and one interception, starting in place of Malik Cunningham due to injury.
  • QB Malik Cunningham was 3-of-6 passing for 16 yards with no touchdowns and one interception to go with four yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.
    • Cunningham tied Lamar Jackson's Louisville career records for rushing touchdowns and touchdowns scored, both at 50.
    • Cunningham tied Jackson's Louisville and ACC career records for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback at 50.
    • Cunningham set new Louisville career records for touchdown responsibility at 120 and points responsibility at 720, surpassing Jackson in both categories.
  • RB Jawhar Jordan rushed for a career-high 145 yards on a career-high 22 carries, logging the third 100-yard rushing game of his career.
  • WR Tyler Hudson had six receptions for 83 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown.
  • TE Marshon Ford had three receptions for 29 yards, catching a pass in his 36th straight game.
  • LB Monty Montgomery and DB M.J. Griffin led the Louisville defense with nine tackles each, including five solo tackles for Griffin. Montgomery added a tackle for loss.
  • LG Caleb Chandler started the 52nd game of his career, breaking the Louisville record for career starts previously shared by Jake Smith and Hakeem Smith.
_B262271
32
Gallery
32 Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Louisville Report's Cindy Rice Shelton.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_19509714_168388606_lowres
Football

What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 26-13 Loss at Kentucky

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19508726_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Sputters at Kentucky for Fourth-Straight Governor's Cup Loss

By Matthew McGavic
B9039D27-1CCC-4986-9187-E3620D99F613
Football

Malik Cunningham Sets Louisville Career Touchdown Record

By Matthew McGavic
kroger
Football

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Kentucky | Game 12

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19419615_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham Available to Play, Won't Start vs. Kentucky

By Matthew McGavic
E0BEA3BF-ED77-4158-BE52-21D0CDC683AC
Basketball

Shorthanded Louisville Suffocates Longwood for Bounce Back Win

By Associated Press
USATSI_17329999_168388606_lowres
Football

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Kentucky Wildcats

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19468468_168388606_lowres
Football

From The Pink Seats: Episode 81 - NC State Recap, Kentucky Preview

By Matthew McGavic