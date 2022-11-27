Highlights, Photos and Notes: Kentucky 26, Louisville 13

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Thanks primarily to a listless passing game and a trio of offensive turnovers, the Louisville football program was unable to finally take down Kentucky, losing 26-13 for their fourth-straight loss in the Governor's Cup.

Team Notes:

Louisville finishes regular season play at 7-5, its best regular season record since a similar mark in 2019.

The Cards are now 15-19 vs. Kentucky, including 10-6 at Kroger Field.

Louisville forced no turnovers for only the third time this season.

QB Brock Domann was 14-of-21 passing for 129 yards with one touchdown and one interception, starting in place of Malik Cunningham due to injury.

QB Malik Cunningham was 3-of-6 passing for 16 yards with no touchdowns and one interception to go with four yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown. Cunningham tied Lamar Jackson's Louisville career records for rushing touchdowns and touchdowns scored, both at 50. Cunningham tied Jackson's Louisville and ACC career records for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback at 50. Cunningham set new Louisville career records for touchdown responsibility at 120 and points responsibility at 720, surpassing Jackson in both categories.

RB Jawhar Jordan rushed for a career-high 145 yards on a career-high 22 carries, logging the third 100-yard rushing game of his career.

WR Tyler Hudson had six receptions for 83 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown.

TE Marshon Ford had three receptions for 29 yards, catching a pass in his 36th straight game.

LB Monty Montgomery and DB M.J. Griffin led the Louisville defense with nine tackles each, including five solo tackles for Griffin. Montgomery added a tackle for loss.

LG Caleb Chandler started the 52nd game of his career, breaking the Louisville record for career starts previously shared by Jake Smith and Hakeem Smith.

