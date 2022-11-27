Highlights, Photos and Notes: Kentucky 26, Louisville 13
The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's loss at Kentucky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Thanks primarily to a listless passing game and a trio of offensive turnovers, the Louisville football program was unable to finally take down Kentucky, losing 26-13 for their fourth-straight loss in the Governor's Cup.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- Louisville finishes regular season play at 7-5, its best regular season record since a similar mark in 2019.
- The Cards are now 15-19 vs. Kentucky, including 10-6 at Kroger Field.
- Louisville forced no turnovers for only the third time this season.
- QB Brock Domann was 14-of-21 passing for 129 yards with one touchdown and one interception, starting in place of Malik Cunningham due to injury.
- QB Malik Cunningham was 3-of-6 passing for 16 yards with no touchdowns and one interception to go with four yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.
- Cunningham tied Lamar Jackson's Louisville career records for rushing touchdowns and touchdowns scored, both at 50.
- Cunningham tied Jackson's Louisville and ACC career records for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback at 50.
- Cunningham set new Louisville career records for touchdown responsibility at 120 and points responsibility at 720, surpassing Jackson in both categories.
- RB Jawhar Jordan rushed for a career-high 145 yards on a career-high 22 carries, logging the third 100-yard rushing game of his career.
- WR Tyler Hudson had six receptions for 83 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown.
- TE Marshon Ford had three receptions for 29 yards, catching a pass in his 36th straight game.
- LB Monty Montgomery and DB M.J. Griffin led the Louisville defense with nine tackles each, including five solo tackles for Griffin. Montgomery added a tackle for loss.
- LG Caleb Chandler started the 52nd game of his career, breaking the Louisville record for career starts previously shared by Jake Smith and Hakeem Smith.
Gallery:
32 Images
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Louisville Report's Cindy Rice Shelton.
