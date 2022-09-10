Skip to main content

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 20, UCF 14

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's win at UCF.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Coming off of their disappointing season-opener, Louisville was able to bounce right back, rallying to take down UCF on the road.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

  • Louisville is now 3-1 all-time against UCF, including a 1-0 mark in Orlando.
  • Louisville is now 7-5 in non-conference games under Scott Satterfield.
  • The Cards are 9-3 in games again American Athletic Conference foes, including 7-1 during their only season as an AAC member (2013).
  • UCF is the fourth straight Florida school Louisville has defeated, following wins over UCF and Florida State in 2021 and Florida State in 2020.
  • Louisville scored a touchdown on its opening possession with Tiyon Evans rushing for a 7-yard score to cap a 75-yard drive. The Cards scored TDs on seven of their 13 opening drives last year.
  • Louisville held the Knights to 96 yards, 5 first downs, and no points in the second half.
  • The Cards are only the third UCF opponent to win at FBC Mortgage Stadium in the last 34 games.
  • Louisville wins a game after trailing at halftime and shutting out the opponent in the second half for the first time since a 2016 win vs. Wake Forest.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Player Notes:

  • QB Malik Cunningham finished 14-of-29 for 195 yards passing with no interceptions to go with 121 rushing yards and a score on the ground. He completed passes to seven different receivers.
    • Cunningham moved into third place on Louisville's career list for rushing TDs with 39, trailing only Lamar Jackson and Lenny Lyles
    • Cunningham moved into fifth place on Louisville's career list for rushing yards with 2,774 yards, trailing Lamar Jackson, Walter Peacock, Nathan Poole, and Lenny Lyles.
    • Cunningham had his 16th career game with at least 300 yards of total offense, fourth most by a Louisville player.
  • RB Tiyon Evans rushed for 75 yards on 19 carries, scoring the Cards' first touchdown of the game for the second straight week.
  • WR Tyler Hudson caught 3 passes for 67 yards.
  • DL YaYa Diaby tallied 1.5 of the Cards' 4 sacks.
  • CB Jarvis Brownlee intercepted a John Rhys Plumlee 4th down pass in the end zone late in the game to help secure the win.
  • DB Kendrick Duncan led Louisville with a career-high 13 tackles, including 10 solo stops.
  • K James Turner connected on two of three field goal attempts to account for the winning margin. He is 29-40 (.725) in his career.
  • P Mark Vassett kept UCF backed up with four punts averaging 48.3 yards.
USATSI_19014524_168388606_lowres
32
Gallery
32 Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of USA TODAY's Mike Watters.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_19012064_168388606_lowres
Football

What Scott Satterfield, Bryan Brown, Louisville Players Said After 20-14 Win at UCF

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19011472_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Responds, Rallies to Upset UCF in Bounce House

By Matthew McGavic
EERqdhTVUAA8nK8
Football

Louisville DL Jermayne Lole Out For Remainder of 2022 Season

By Matthew McGavic
Brighthouse-Networks-Stadium-Section-235-Row-L-on-9-8-2016d
Football

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at UCF | Game 2

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_16773004_168388606_lowres
Football

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. UCF Knights

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_18984675_168388606_lowres
Football

From The Pink Seats: Group Therapy; Syracuse Recap, UCF Preview

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_16772736_168388606_lowres
Football

Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. UCF

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_17572150_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville AD Comments on Football's Disappointing Loss at Syracuse

By Matthew McGavic