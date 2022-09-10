Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 20, UCF 14

ORLANDO, Fla. - Coming off of their disappointing season-opener, Louisville was able to bounce right back, rallying to take down UCF on the road.

Team Notes:

Louisville is now 3-1 all-time against UCF, including a 1-0 mark in Orlando.

Louisville is now 7-5 in non-conference games under Scott Satterfield.

The Cards are 9-3 in games again American Athletic Conference foes, including 7-1 during their only season as an AAC member (2013).

UCF is the fourth straight Florida school Louisville has defeated, following wins over UCF and Florida State in 2021 and Florida State in 2020.

Louisville scored a touchdown on its opening possession with Tiyon Evans rushing for a 7-yard score to cap a 75-yard drive. The Cards scored TDs on seven of their 13 opening drives last year.

Louisville held the Knights to 96 yards, 5 first downs, and no points in the second half.

The Cards are only the third UCF opponent to win at FBC Mortgage Stadium in the last 34 games.

Louisville wins a game after trailing at halftime and shutting out the opponent in the second half for the first time since a 2016 win vs. Wake Forest.

Player Notes:

QB Malik Cunningham finished 14-of-29 for 195 yards passing with no interceptions to go with 121 rushing yards and a score on the ground. He completed passes to seven different receivers. Cunningham moved into third place on Louisville's career list for rushing TDs with 39, trailing only Lamar Jackson and Lenny Lyles Cunningham moved into fifth place on Louisville's career list for rushing yards with 2,774 yards, trailing Lamar Jackson, Walter Peacock, Nathan Poole, and Lenny Lyles. Cunningham had his 16th career game with at least 300 yards of total offense, fourth most by a Louisville player.

RB Tiyon Evans rushed for 75 yards on 19 carries, scoring the Cards' first touchdown of the game for the second straight week.

WR Tyler Hudson caught 3 passes for 67 yards.

DL YaYa Diaby tallied 1.5 of the Cards' 4 sacks.

CB Jarvis Brownlee intercepted a John Rhys Plumlee 4th down pass in the end zone late in the game to help secure the win.

DB Kendrick Duncan led Louisville with a career-high 13 tackles, including 10 solo stops.

K James Turner connected on two of three field goal attempts to account for the winning margin. He is 29-40 (.725) in his career.

P Mark Vassett kept UCF backed up with four punts averaging 48.3 yards.

