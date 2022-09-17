Highlights, Photos and Notes: Florida State 35, Louisville 31
The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's loss vs. Florida State.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Playing at Cardinal Stadium for the first time of the 2022 season, Louisville was unable to get the job done thanks to a multitude of missed opportunities and mistakes, falling to Florida State in the process.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- Louisville is now 6-17 all-time against Florida State, including a 3-7 mark in Louisville and 2-2 under Scott Satterfield.
- The Cards are 5-5 vs. the Seminoles over the last 10 games, seven of which have been decided by 11 points or less.
- Louisville falls to 0-2 in ACC play for the first time since 2020 when it finished with a 3-7 conference record.
- The Cards' four-game winning streak against schools from Florida comes to an end, including a two-game winning streak vs. Florida State.
- Louisville gained 495 yards on offense and allowed 455 yards. The Cards have outgained their opponent in 10 of their last 18 losses.
- Louisville gained 252 yards on the ground for its 21st of 40 games under with at least 200 yards rushing.
Player Notes:
- QB Malik Cunningham finished 21-of-34 for 243 yards passing with one interception and one touchdown to go with 127 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. He completed passes to six different receivers.
- Cunningham moved into a tie for second place on Louisville's career list for rushing TDs with 41, trailing only Lamar Jackson.
- Cunningham moved into a tie for third place on Louisville's career list for TDs scored with 41, trailing Lamar Jackson and Lenny Lyles.
- Cunningham had his 17th career game with at least 300 yards of total offense, tied for third most by a Louisville player.
- Cunningham moved into fourth place on Louisville's career list for rushing yards with 2,901 yards, trailing Lamar Jackson, Walter Peacock, and Nathan Poole.
- Cunningham moved into fifth place on Louisville's career list for passing yards with 8,686 yards.
- Cunningham had his ninth 100-yard rushing game, tied for eighth most in a Louisville career.
- RB Trevion Cooley rushed for 34 yards on 10 carries and one touchdown to go with 4 receptions for 36 yards and another touchdown.
- Cooley is the first Cardinal to score rushing and receiving touchdowns in a single half since Reggie Bonnafon vs. Syracuse on Nov. 18, 2017.
- RB Jawhar Jordan rushed for a career-high 91 yards on 17 carries.
- LB Yasir Abdullah paced the Louisville defense with 8 tackles, 0.5 sack, 2 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup, and 1 quarterback hurry.
- DB Rance Conner had his first career interception.
- K James Turner connected on his only field goal attempt to give Louisville its final lead at 31-28 in the fourth quarter.
- Turner moved up to seventh on Louisville's career list for points scored by kicking with 183 points.
