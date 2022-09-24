Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 41, USF, 3
The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's win vs. USF.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program was able to bounce back from their disappointing loss to Florida State the week before, dominating USF in all facets of the game for a blowout victory.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- Louisville is now 7-5 all-time against South Florida, including a 5-1 mark in Louisville.
- Louisville quarterbacks completed passes to eleven different receivers, the most since the same number caught passes vs. Georgia Tech on Oct. 5, 2018.
- This was the first non-conference game between Louisville and South Florida. The teams were conference mates in Conference USA, the Big East, and the American Athletic Conference before Louisville joined the ACC in 2014.
- Louisville is 8-5 in non-conference games under Scott Satterfield.
- Louisville is 10-3 vs. American Athletic Conference opponents, including a 7-1 mark during the Cards' single season as an AAC member in 2013.
- The Cards have completed their first stretch in program history featuring three straight games against Florida schools, splitting contests against Central Florida and Florida State prior to today's victory.
- Louisville gained 283 yards on the ground for its 22nd of 41 games under Scott Satterfield with at least 200 yards rushing.
- The Cards had their 13th game under Scott Satterfield with at least 500 yards of total offense.
- The Cards hit the road for two games followed by a bye week before returning to Cardinal Stadium on October 22 to face Pittsburgh in this year's Homecoming game.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Player Notes:
- QB Malik Cunningham finished 14-of-22 for 186 yards passing with no interceptions and one touchdown to go with 113 rushing yards and three scores on the ground. He completed passes to seven different receivers.
- Cunningham became the eighth FBS player to pass for 8,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards in a career.
- Cunningham stands alone in second place on Louisville's career list for rushing TDs with 44, trailing only Lamar Jackson.
- Cunningham claimed solo possession of third place on Louisville's career list for TDs scored with 44, trailing Lamar Jackson and Lenny Lyles.
- Cunningham fell a yard short of having his 18th career game with at least 300 yards of total offense.
- Cunningham moved into third place on Louisville's career list for rushing yards with 3,014 yards, trailing Lamar Jackson and Walter Peacock.
- Cunningham moved into fifth place on Louisville's career list for completions with 621.
- Cunningham had his tenth 100-yard rushing game, tied for seventh most in a Louisville career. It was his third straight 100-yard game.
- RB Trevion Cooley rushed for 75 yards on 11 carries to go with one reception for four yards.
- WR Jaelin Carter had the first reception of his Louisville career, gaining 26 yards for a touchdown.
- TE Marshon Ford had two receptions for 27 yards to move up to sixth on Louisville's career list for receiving yards by a tight end with 1,243.
- QB Brock Domann attempted the first passes of his Louisville career, completing five of eight for 73 yards with no interceptions.
- WR Chris Bell and WR Bradley West, true freshmen playing in their first collegiate game, each caught a pass, with Bell's reception covering 26 yards.
- RB Maurice Turner, a true freshman playing in his second game, caught two passes for 40 yards to go with three carries for three yards.
- RB Grant Goodman, a true freshman playing in his first collegiate game, had one carry.
- LB Dorian Jones led the Louisville defense with six tackles and two tackles for loss, including five solo stops.
- DB Josh Minkins and DB Chandler Jones each had their second career interception.
- LB Yasir Abdullah moved up to seventh in career tackles for loss at Louisville with 33.5.
- K James Turner connected on both of his field goal attempts to move up to seventh on Louisville's career list for field goals made with 32.
- Together with five PATs, Turner's 11 points give him 194 points for his career, ranking sixth on Louisville's career list for points by kicking.
- DL Selah Brown, DB Jeremy Hamilton, TE Nate Kurisky, and LB Popeye Williams were additional true freshmen who saw their first collegiate action.
Gallery:
31 Images
NOTE: Photos courtesy of USA TODAY's Jamie Rhodes.
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter