Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 34, Virginia 17

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Despite being short several top playmakers, Louisville was able to bounce back at Virginia and secure a 34-17 victory for their first win in conference play this season.

Team Notes:

Louisville is now 6-5 all-time against Virginia, including a 2-4 mark at Scott Stadium.

Louisville improves to 1-3 in the ACC, its first time with a 1-3 conference mark since finishing with a 4-4 ACC record in 2017.

Four different players scored Louisville's four touchdowns.

Louisville scored 20 straight points after falling behind 10-0.

Louisville won after trailing by double digits for the first time since coming back from a 14-0 deficit to beat Mississippi State 38-28 in the 2019 Music City Bowl.

The Cards held Virginia to 6 yards rushing, the lowest total by a Louisville opponent since Boston College had -14 yards rushing on Oct. 24, 2015.

Six different Louisville defenders combined for six sacks.

Brock Domann started at quarterback due to an injury suffered byMalik Cunningham last week at Boston College, ending Cunningham's school record streak of 40 consecutive quarterback starts.

Player Notes:

QB Brock Domann finished 17-of-30 for 275 yards passing with two interceptions and one touchdown to go with 71 rushing yards and one score on the ground. Domann's 71 yards rushing is the highest total in program history by a Louisville player making his first quarterback start, surpassing the previous high of 53 yards by Lamar Jackson in his starting quarterback debut vs. Houston in 2015. Domann's 275 yards passing is the fifth highest total in a Louisville quarterback's starting debut. Domann's 346 yards of total offense is the second highest total in a Louisville quarterback's starting debut, 10 yards short of Mike Watkins' 356 yards vs. Army in 1998. Only three Louisville quarterbacks have amassed 300 yards of total offense in their starting debut.

RB Trevion Cooley rushed for 77 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown.

WR Tyler Hudson had seven receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown. Hudson had the second 100-yard receiving game in his first season as a Cardinal.

TE Marshon Ford had four receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown. Ford moves up to fifth on Louisville's career list for receiving yards by a tight end with 1,373 yards. Ford moves into the top 10 on Louisville's career list for touchdown receptions with his 16th TD.

CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. led the Louisville defense with six tackles, five of which were unassisted, an interception, and a pass breakup.

DB Josh Minkins had the first forced fumble of his career to go with six tackles, including five unassisted.

S M.J. Griffin had the first interception of his college career, which includes three seasons at Temple prior to joining the Cards this season. He added five tackles, four of which were unassisted.

LB Yasir Abdullah moves up to fifth in career games played at Louisville with 54.

DB Chandler Jones moves up to sixth in career games played at Louisville with 53.

OL Caleb Chandler moves up to eighth in career starts at Louisville with 46.

