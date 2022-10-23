Skip to main content

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 24, Pitt 10

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's win vs. Pitt.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Powered by a phenomenal effort by the defense, Louisville was able to overcome a slim fourth quarter deficit and take down Pitt in a defensive slugfest.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

  • Louisville is now 9-10 all-time against Pittsburgh, including a 3-2 mark at Cardinal Stadium.
  • Louisville improves to 2-3 in ACC play, matching last year's start when the Cards finished 4-4.
  • Louisville is 60-36 in homecoming games.
  • Louisville has forced at least three turnovers in each of its last four games, its longest such streak since a five-game stretch in 2000.
    • Louisville forced four turnovers for the first time since a 56-10 win vs. Syracuse on Nov. 18, 2017.
  • Louisville wins after trailing to enter the fourth quarter for the first time since a 20-17 win vs. Western Kentucky on Sept. 15, 2018.
Player Notes:

  • QB Malik Cunningham finished 10-of-21 for 122 yards passing with one interception and two touchdowns to go with 46 rushing yards and 33 receiving yards on a pass from WR Braden Smith.
  • RB Trevion Cooley rushed for 75 yards on 11 carries to go with 14 yards on two receptions.
  • TE Marshon Ford had two receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown.
    • Ford moves up to second on Louisville's career list for touchdown receptions by a tight end with his 17th TD catch.
    • Ford has caught a pass in 31 consecutive games.
    • Ford moves up to ninth on Louisville's career list for touchdown receptions at any position.
  • WR Tyler Hudson had five receptions for 71 yards.
  • TE Josh Lifson scored on a nine-yard pass from , making his first catch of the season.
  • LB Yasir Abdullah paced the Louisville defense with seven tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, one interception, two pass breakups, one forced fumble, and three quarterback hurries.
    • Abdullah moves up to fourth on Louisville's career list for tackles for loss with 36.5.
  • S M.J. Griffin had his second career interception in his sixth game played to go with four tackles.
  • DB Kei'Trel Clark helped seal the win with a 59-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. He also had two tackles.
  • K James Turner connected on a 48-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to give the Cards a 17-10 cushion.
    • Turner has made 10 consecutive field goals, the fifth longest streak in program history.
thumbnail (3)
USATSI_19280901_168388606_lowres
USATSI_19284433_168388606_lowres
37
Gallery
37 Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Louisville Report's Cindy Rice Shelton and USA TODAY's Jamie Rhodes.

