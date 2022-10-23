Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 24, Pitt 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Powered by a phenomenal effort by the defense, Louisville was able to overcome a slim fourth quarter deficit and take down Pitt in a defensive slugfest.

Team Notes:

Louisville is now 9-10 all-time against Pittsburgh, including a 3-2 mark at Cardinal Stadium.

Louisville improves to 2-3 in ACC play, matching last year's start when the Cards finished 4-4.

Louisville is 60-36 in homecoming games.

Louisville has forced at least three turnovers in each of its last four games, its longest such streak since a five-game stretch in 2000. Louisville forced four turnovers for the first time since a 56-10 win vs. Syracuse on Nov. 18, 2017.

Louisville wins after trailing to enter the fourth quarter for the first time since a 20-17 win vs. Western Kentucky on Sept. 15, 2018.

Player Notes:

QB Malik Cunningham finished 10-of-21 for 122 yards passing with one interception and two touchdowns to go with 46 rushing yards and 33 receiving yards on a pass from WR Braden Smith.

RB Trevion Cooley rushed for 75 yards on 11 carries to go with 14 yards on two receptions.

TE Marshon Ford had two receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown. Ford moves up to second on Louisville's career list for touchdown receptions by a tight end with his 17th TD catch. Ford has caught a pass in 31 consecutive games. Ford moves up to ninth on Louisville's career list for touchdown receptions at any position.

WR Tyler Hudson had five receptions for 71 yards.

TE Josh Lifson scored on a nine-yard pass from , making his first catch of the season.

LB Yasir Abdullah paced the Louisville defense with seven tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, one interception, two pass breakups, one forced fumble, and three quarterback hurries. Abdullah moves up to fourth on Louisville's career list for tackles for loss with 36.5.

S M.J. Griffin had his second career interception in his sixth game played to go with four tackles.

DB Kei'Trel Clark helped seal the win with a 59-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. He also had two tackles.

K James Turner connected on a 48-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to give the Cards a 17-10 cushion. Turner has made 10 consecutive field goals, the fifth longest streak in program history.



