Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 48, Wake Forest 21

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Thanks to a blistering third quarter defensive effort, the Louisville football program obliterated No. 10 Wake Forest to the tune of 48-21, extending their win streak to three games.

Team Notes:

Louisville is now 7-3 all-time against Wake Forest, including a 4-1 mark at Cardinal Stadium.

Louisville beats an AP top 10 opponent for the first time since a 63-20 win vs. No. 2 Florida State on Sept. 17, 2016.

As an unranked team, Louisville beats an AP top 10 opponent for the first time since a 26-20 overtime win vs. No. 4 Florida State on Sept. 26, 2002.

Louisville has forced at least three turnovers in five straight games for the first time since the 2000 season.

Louisville forces six turnovers in a single quarter for the first time in program history and eight turnovers in a game for the first time since forcing nine vs. Army on Sept. 17, 1983.

The Cards score two defensive touchdowns for the first time since a win vs. Tennessee Tech on Sept. 6, 2008.

Louisville had eight sacks by eight different players, its most sacks since having eight vs. Boston College on Oct. 24, 2015.

Louisville improves to 3-3 in ACC play for the first time since 2019 when the Cards finished with a 5-3 ACC record.

Louisville improves to 6-7 in Blackout games and wins back-to-back Blackout games for the first time since 2006-07.

Player Notes:

QB Malik Cunningham finished 15-of-23 for 164 yards passing with no interception and no touchdowns to go with 38 rushing yards and two scores. Cunningham moved up to a tie with Lenny Lyles for second place on Louisville's career list for touchdowns scored at 49, trailing Lamar Jackson by one.

RB Tiyon Evans returned to the lineup after missing the last two games due to injury and rushed for 106 yards on 11 carries and a 52-yard touchdown to go with 4 yards on one reception.

WR Tyler Hudson had six receptions for 77 yards.

WR Braden Smith completed a 28-yard pass to WR Jaelin Carter for the second touchdown pass of his career in seven pass attempts.

DB Kei'Trel Clark scored on a 46-yard interception return to become the first Louisville player since A.J. Jacobs in 1974 to score defensive touchdowns in back-to-back games. He added six tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and one pass breakup.

scored on a 46-yard interception return to become the first Louisville player since A.J. Jacobs in 1974 to score defensive touchdowns in back-to-back games. He added six tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and one pass breakup. CB Quincy Riley scored on a 90-yard interception return, the longest pick six by a Louisville player since Don Harold had a 95-yard score vs. Cincinnati on Sept. 27, 1975.

K James Turner connected on field goals from 29 and 39 yards to go with six of six extra points. Turner moved up to fifth on Louisville's career list for PATs made with 114. Turner's streak of made field goals ended at 12, the fourth longest streak in program history.



