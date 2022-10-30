Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 48, Wake Forest 21
The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's win vs. Wake Forest.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Thanks to a blistering third quarter defensive effort, the Louisville football program obliterated No. 10 Wake Forest to the tune of 48-21, extending their win streak to three games.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- Louisville is now 7-3 all-time against Wake Forest, including a 4-1 mark at Cardinal Stadium.
- Louisville beats an AP top 10 opponent for the first time since a 63-20 win vs. No. 2 Florida State on Sept. 17, 2016.
- As an unranked team, Louisville beats an AP top 10 opponent for the first time since a 26-20 overtime win vs. No. 4 Florida State on Sept. 26, 2002.
- Louisville has forced at least three turnovers in five straight games for the first time since the 2000 season.
- Louisville forces six turnovers in a single quarter for the first time in program history and eight turnovers in a game for the first time since forcing nine vs. Army on Sept. 17, 1983.
- The Cards score two defensive touchdowns for the first time since a win vs. Tennessee Tech on Sept. 6, 2008.
- Louisville had eight sacks by eight different players, its most sacks since having eight vs. Boston College on Oct. 24, 2015.
- Louisville improves to 3-3 in ACC play for the first time since 2019 when the Cards finished with a 5-3 ACC record.
- Louisville improves to 6-7 in Blackout games and wins back-to-back Blackout games for the first time since 2006-07.
Player Notes:
- QB Malik Cunningham finished 15-of-23 for 164 yards passing with no interception and no touchdowns to go with 38 rushing yards and two scores.
- Cunningham moved up to a tie with Lenny Lyles for second place on Louisville's career list for touchdowns scored at 49, trailing Lamar Jackson by one.
- RB Tiyon Evans returned to the lineup after missing the last two games due to injury and rushed for 106 yards on 11 carries and a 52-yard touchdown to go with 4 yards on one reception.
- WR Tyler Hudson had six receptions for 77 yards.
- WR Braden Smith completed a 28-yard pass to WR Jaelin Carter for the second touchdown pass of his career in seven pass attempts.
- DB Kei'Trel Clark scored on a 46-yard interception return to become the first Louisville player since A.J. Jacobs in 1974 to score defensive touchdowns in back-to-back games. He added six tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and one pass breakup.
- CB Quincy Riley scored on a 90-yard interception return, the longest pick six by a Louisville player since Don Harold had a 95-yard score vs. Cincinnati on Sept. 27, 1975.
- K James Turner connected on field goals from 29 and 39 yards to go with six of six extra points.
- Turner moved up to fifth on Louisville's career list for PATs made with 114.
- Turner's streak of made field goals ended at 12, the fourth longest streak in program history.
Gallery:
63 Images
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Louisville Report's Cindy Rice Shelton and USA TODAY's Jamie Rhodes.
