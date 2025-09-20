Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 40, Bowling Green 17

Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Wesley Bailey (23) had a stop on Bowling Green Falcons wide receiver Allen Middleton (1) in the first half against Bowling Green at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky Sept. 20, 2025. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite not playing their cleanest brand of football at times, Louisville was still able to put together a three-phase performance against Bowling Green, scoring 33 unanswered points en route to a 40-17 win to move to 3-0 on the young season.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
Louisville wins its first meeting vs. Bowling Green, improving to 17-2 vs. first-time opponents at L&N Stadium.
Louisville starts 3-0 in three consecutive seasons for the first time in program history.
Louisville improves to 15-3 vs. Group of Five teams in the CFP era, including a 7-game winning streak.
Louisville scores at least 30 points at L&N Stadium for the 13th time in 16 games under Jeff Brohm.
Brohm improves to 22-8 at Louisville and 88-52 overall.
Player Notes:
QB Miller Moss was 23-of-32 passing for 316 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. Moss logs his first 300-yard passing game at Louisville and the sixth of his college career.
RB Keyjuan Brown led all rushers with 84 yards and 2 TDs on 12 carries, notching the first multi-TD game of his career.
RB Braxton Jennings scored the first TD of his true freshman season, rushing 6 times for 43 yards.
WR Caullin Lacy had a 75-yard TD among 3 punt returns for 106 yards to go with 2 kickoff returns for 65 yards and 8 receptions for 97 yards. Lacy is the first player in program history to have two punt returns of at least 75 yards in a season. Lacy is the fourth Louisville player to return two punts for TDs in a season and the first since Billy Perrin in 1978. Lacy totaled 106 punt return yards, the eighth highest yardage in a game by a Cardinal. Lacy is the first player in program history to have two career games with at least 100 yards in punt returns. Lacy amassed 268 all-purpose yards, the 12th highest total in a game by a Louisville player. Lacy joins Howard Stevens, Walter Peacock, and Hassan Hall as the fourth Louisville player to have two career games with at least 250 all-purpose yards.
SS D'Angelo Hutchinson led the Louisville defense with 7 tackles and had his first career interception. LB Antonio Watts had his first career interception to go with 2 solo tackles.
DL Clev Lubin pushed his season total to 19 tackles with 5 stops today, including a shared tackle for loss to go with his first 2 pass breakups at Louisville.
K Cooper Ranvier and K Nick Keller are the first pair of Louisville kickers to make field goals in the same game since Ron Bell and Klaus Wilmsmeyer did so vs. Syracuse in 1989. Keller broke the school record for longest field goal made with a 57-yarder, surpassing Brock Travelstead's 56-yard field goal at Notre Dame last year.
Ranvier pushed his career field goal accuracy to 6 of 6, becoming the first Louisville kicker to make the first six field goal attempts of his career.
Gallery:
Sep 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Bowling Green Falcons running back Chris McMillian (4) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals linebacker TJ Quinn (34) and defensive lineman Denzel Lowry (45) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Caullin Lacy (5) returns a kickoff against the Bowling Green Falcons during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) runs the ball against Bowling Green Falcons linebacker Gideon Lampron (4) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) runs the ball against Bowling Green Falcons cornerback Jalen McClendon (8) during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Caullin Lacy (5) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Bowling Green Falcons during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Bowling Green Falcons running back Chris McMillian (4) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals defensive back Jabari Mack (4) during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) lunges towards the endzone for a Cardinals touchdown in the first quarter against Bowling Green at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky Sept. 20, 2025. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals linebacker Antonio Watts (9) celebrates his interception as Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Denzel Lowry (45) cheers in the first half against Bowling Green at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky Sept. 20, 2025. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals defensive back Blake Ruffin (29), left, points towards the end zone as he guards Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Caullin Lacy's kick-return touchdown in the first half against Bowling Green at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky Sept. 20, 2025. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) looks over his line near the goal line in the first half against Bowling Green at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky Sept. 20, 2025. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Wesley Bailey (23) had a stop on Bowling Green Falcons wide receiver Allen Middleton (1) in the first half against Bowling Green at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky Sept. 20, 2025. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) runs the ball against Bowling Green Falcons cornerback Jalen McClendon (8) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Bowling Green 40-17. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) looks to pass against the Bowling Green Falcons during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Bowling Green 40-17. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm reacts during the second half against the Bowling Green Falcons at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Bowling Green 40-17. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Caullin Lacy (5) is defended by Bowling Green Falcons cornerback MJ Cannon (2) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Bowling Green 40-17. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Braxton Jennings (46) runs the ball against Bowling Green Falcons defensive tackle Dierre Kelly (38) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Bowling Green 40-17. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Braxton Jennings (46) runs the ball against Bowling Green Falcons cornerback JoJo Johnson (10) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Bowling Green 40-17. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals tight end Jaleel Skinner (88) made a catch for a big gain while Bowling Green Falcons linebacker Jabari Mitchell (36) defended as the Cards (3-0) cruised past Bowling Green 40-17 in football Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Louisville, Kentucky / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals linebacker Kalib Perry stops Bowling Green Falcons running back Chris McMillian as the Cards (3-0) cruised past Bowling Green 40-17 in football Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Louisville, Kentucky / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals place kicker Cooper Ranvier (36) and Louisville Cardinals place kicker David Chapeau (93) mimics making a basketball shot after Ranvier's field goal was good as the Cards (3-0) cruised past Bowling Green 40-17 in football Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Louisville, Kentucky / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Matt Stone (Courier Journal) and Jamie Rhodes (Imagn Images).
