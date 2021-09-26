September 26, 2021
Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 31, Florida State 23

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's 31-23 win at FSU.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Louisville held off a second half rally from Florida State, escaping Doak Campbell Stadium with a 31-23 win in their first game in ACC play.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

  • Louisville is now 6-16 all-time against Florida State, earning just its third victory over the Seminoles in Tallahassee.
    • The Cardinals are now 5-4 against Florida State since 2002 when it ended a 12-game losing streak in the series.
  • Louisville is now 4-4 all-time in ACC openers and snapped a three-game losing streak in conference openers on Saturday.
  • The Cardinals were a 1-point underdog on Saturday, giving them their first victory as an underdog since winning at Wake Forest on Oct. 12, 2019.
  • Louisville dominated the opening quarter at Florida State, outscoring the Seminoles 17-0.
    • The Cardinals scored on all three possessions, totaling 150 yards of offense and going 4-for-5 on third down.
  • The Louisville defense tallied six sacks in Saturday's win.
    • The six sacks are the most by the Cardinals since recording seven in a win over Wake Forest on Nov. 12, 2016.
  • Louisville registered 11 tackles for loss, its most since also having 11 against Pitt on Sept. 26, 2020.
  • The Cardinals have won the time of possession battle in all four games this season after having the ball for 33:01 against FSU.
  • Louisville's 31 first-half points matched the total it scored in the first half against Florida State in last year's win.
  • The Cardinals are now 14-2 under Scott Satterfield when scoring at least 30 points.

Player Notes:

  • QB Malik Cunningham finished 25-of-39 for 264 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to 56 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground.
    • Cunningham passed Marty Lowe, Stefan LeFors and Ed Rubbert to move into seventh place on Louisville's career completions list.
    • It was Cunningham's 11th career game with 300 yards of offense, tying him with Dave Ragone for the fifth-most in program history.
    • The two rushing touchdowns give him 26 for his career, tied for seventh most all-time at Louisville.
    • Cunningham has rushed for multiple touchdowns in each of the four games this season.
    • It was Cunningham's first game this season with four touchdowns and the fifth of his career.
  • WR Tyler Harrell caught a pair of passes for 63 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown in the first quarter for his first career score.
    • Harrell entered the day with just 59 career receiving yards.
  • WR Jordan Watkins also tallied his first career touchdown on Saturday, scoring from 21 yards out in the second quarter.
    • Watkins set career highs for receptions (5) and receiving yards (61).
  • LB Jack Fagot led the Cardinals and set a career high with 10 tackles and two tackles for loss.
  • LB Yasir Abdullah registered a pair of sacks for his first multi-sack game of the season.
    • Abdullah now has four sacks through four games this season.
  • DB Kei'Trel Clark sealed the contest with his team-leading third interception of the year in the fourth quarter.
  • DL Ashton Gillotte recorded a pair of sacks to give him three on the season.
  • P Mark Vassett uncorked a 73-yard punt during the third-quarter.
    • It was the longest punt ever by a Louisville freshman and the sixth-longest punt in program history.
  • K James Turner connected from 44 yards out in the first quarter to extend his consecutive field goals made streak to 11.
    • It is now the fourth-longest streak of made field goals in program history.

Gallery:

NOTE: Photos courtesy of USA TODAY Sports' Melina Myers.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Melina Myers - USA TODAY Sports)

