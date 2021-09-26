Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 31, Florida State 23

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Louisville held off a second half rally from Florida State, escaping Doak Campbell Stadium with a 31-23 win in their first game in ACC play.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- Louisville is now 6-16 all-time against Florida State, earning just its third victory over the Seminoles in Tallahassee.
- The Cardinals are now 5-4 against Florida State since 2002 when it ended a 12-game losing streak in the series.
- Louisville is now 4-4 all-time in ACC openers and snapped a three-game losing streak in conference openers on Saturday.
- The Cardinals were a 1-point underdog on Saturday, giving them their first victory as an underdog since winning at Wake Forest on Oct. 12, 2019.
- Louisville dominated the opening quarter at Florida State, outscoring the Seminoles 17-0.
- The Cardinals scored on all three possessions, totaling 150 yards of offense and going 4-for-5 on third down.
- The Louisville defense tallied six sacks in Saturday's win.
- The six sacks are the most by the Cardinals since recording seven in a win over Wake Forest on Nov. 12, 2016.
- Louisville registered 11 tackles for loss, its most since also having 11 against Pitt on Sept. 26, 2020.
- The Cardinals have won the time of possession battle in all four games this season after having the ball for 33:01 against FSU.
- Louisville's 31 first-half points matched the total it scored in the first half against Florida State in last year's win.
- The Cardinals are now 14-2 under Scott Satterfield when scoring at least 30 points.
Player Notes:
- QB Malik Cunningham finished 25-of-39 for 264 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to 56 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground.
- Cunningham passed Marty Lowe, Stefan LeFors and Ed Rubbert to move into seventh place on Louisville's career completions list.
- It was Cunningham's 11th career game with 300 yards of offense, tying him with Dave Ragone for the fifth-most in program history.
- The two rushing touchdowns give him 26 for his career, tied for seventh most all-time at Louisville.
- Cunningham has rushed for multiple touchdowns in each of the four games this season.
- It was Cunningham's first game this season with four touchdowns and the fifth of his career.
- WR Tyler Harrell caught a pair of passes for 63 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown in the first quarter for his first career score.
- Harrell entered the day with just 59 career receiving yards.
- WR Jordan Watkins also tallied his first career touchdown on Saturday, scoring from 21 yards out in the second quarter.
- Watkins set career highs for receptions (5) and receiving yards (61).
- LB Jack Fagot led the Cardinals and set a career high with 10 tackles and two tackles for loss.
- LB Yasir Abdullah registered a pair of sacks for his first multi-sack game of the season.
- Abdullah now has four sacks through four games this season.
- DB Kei'Trel Clark sealed the contest with his team-leading third interception of the year in the fourth quarter.
- DL Ashton Gillotte recorded a pair of sacks to give him three on the season.
- P Mark Vassett uncorked a 73-yard punt during the third-quarter.
- It was the longest punt ever by a Louisville freshman and the sixth-longest punt in program history.
- K James Turner connected from 44 yards out in the first quarter to extend his consecutive field goals made streak to 11.
- It is now the fourth-longest streak of made field goals in program history.
Gallery:
28 Images
NOTE: Photos courtesy of USA TODAY Sports' Melina Myers.
(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Melina Myers - USA TODAY Sports)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp on Twitter