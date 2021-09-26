Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 31, Florida State 23

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's 31-23 win at FSU.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Louisville held off a second half rally from Florida State, escaping Doak Campbell Stadium with a 31-23 win in their first game in ACC play.

Team Notes:

Louisville is now 6-16 all-time against Florida State, earning just its third victory over the Seminoles in Tallahassee. The Cardinals are now 5-4 against Florida State since 2002 when it ended a 12-game losing streak in the series.

Louisville is now 4-4 all-time in ACC openers and snapped a three-game losing streak in conference openers on Saturday.

The Cardinals were a 1-point underdog on Saturday, giving them their first victory as an underdog since winning at Wake Forest on Oct. 12, 2019.

Louisville dominated the opening quarter at Florida State, outscoring the Seminoles 17-0. The Cardinals scored on all three possessions, totaling 150 yards of offense and going 4-for-5 on third down.

The Louisville defense tallied six sacks in Saturday's win. The six sacks are the most by the Cardinals since recording seven in a win over Wake Forest on Nov. 12, 2016.

Louisville registered 11 tackles for loss, its most since also having 11 against Pitt on Sept. 26, 2020.

The Cardinals have won the time of possession battle in all four games this season after having the ball for 33:01 against FSU.

Louisville's 31 first-half points matched the total it scored in the first half against Florida State in last year's win.

The Cardinals are now 14-2 under Scott Satterfield when scoring at least 30 points.

Player Notes:

QB Malik Cunningham finished 25-of-39 for 264 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to 56 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground. Cunningham passed Marty Lowe, Stefan LeFors and Ed Rubbert to move into seventh place on Louisville's career completions list. It was Cunningham's 11th career game with 300 yards of offense, tying him with Dave Ragone for the fifth-most in program history. The two rushing touchdowns give him 26 for his career, tied for seventh most all-time at Louisville. Cunningham has rushed for multiple touchdowns in each of the four games this season. It was Cunningham's first game this season with four touchdowns and the fifth of his career.

WR Tyler Harrell caught a pair of passes for 63 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown in the first quarter for his first career score. Harrell entered the day with just 59 career receiving yards.

WR Jordan Watkins also tallied his first career touchdown on Saturday, scoring from 21 yards out in the second quarter. Watkins set career highs for receptions (5) and receiving yards (61).

LB Jack Fagot led the Cardinals and set a career high with 10 tackles and two tackles for loss.

LB Yasir Abdullah registered a pair of sacks for his first multi-sack game of the season. Abdullah now has four sacks through four games this season.

DB Kei'Trel Clark sealed the contest with his team-leading third interception of the year in the fourth quarter.

DL Ashton Gillotte recorded a pair of sacks to give him three on the season.

P Mark Vassett uncorked a 73-yard punt during the third-quarter. It was the longest punt ever by a Louisville freshman and the sixth-longest punt in program history.

K James Turner connected from 44 yards out in the first quarter to extend his consecutive field goals made streak to 11. It is now the fourth-longest streak of made field goals in program history.



Gallery:

