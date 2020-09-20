Highlights, Photos & Notes: Miami 47, Louisville 34

Louisville fell short in their efforts against Miami, falling 47-34 to the hands of the No. 17 Hurricanes to begin conference play.

The Cardinals (1-1, 0-1 ACC) finished with 516 yards of total offense, but allowed the Canes (2-0, 1-0 ACC) to accumulate 485 yards of their own.

Team Notes

Louisville dropped to 3-11-1 all-time against Miami with a 47-34 loss on Saturday night.

Louisville is now 8-13 all-time in games in which UofL and its opponent are both ranked in the top 25.

UofL outgained Miami 516-485 despite the loss.

The Cardinals totaled 500 yards of offense for the sixth time in Scott Satterfield's 15 games as Louisville head coach.



Louisville's last loss when outgaining the opposition also came against Miami, when the Cardinals finished with a 496-449 advantage in 2019.

The Cardinals rushed for 209 yards on Saturday. Louisville rushed for at least 200 yards in eight of 13 contests in 2019.

Louisville registered 29 first downs against Miami, the most by the Cardinals since picking up 31 against Wake Forest in 2018.

Louisville had nine different players catch a pass in the loss, its highest total since nine players had a reception in last year's Miami game.

The Cardinals recovered an onside kick in the fourth quarter, their first onside recovery since the 2011 Belk Bowl against NC State.

Player Notes

RB Javian Hawkins rushed for 164 yards on 27 carries Saturday. It was the ninth 100-yard rushing game of his career, tying him for seventh on the Louisville career list.

The 164 rushing yards were the third-highest total in his 18 career games and his 27 carries were one shy of his career high of 28 set against Virginia last year.



Hawkins is the ninth player in UofL history to record three games of at least 150 rushing yards.



Hawkins has rushed for more than 100 yards in three of his four career games against ranked opponents, also doing so in 2019 against No. 9 Notre Dame (122 yards) and No. 3 Clemson (129 yards).



Hawkins moved into 20 on Louisville's career rushing list with 1,768 yards passing Bill Gatti, George Cain, Eric Shelton and Don Craft.

QB Malik Cunningham closed the night 26-of-36 for 307 yards and three touchdowns.

closed the night 26-of-36 for 307 yards and three touchdowns. Cunningham is the first Louisville quarterback with consecutive 300-yard passing games since Lamar Jackson did it against NC State and Boston College in 2017.



Cunningham extended his streak of consecutive games with a touchdown pass to eight on the six-yard connection with Tutu Atwell in the third quarter.



Cunningham recorded the ninth multi-passing touchdown game of his career and his fourth with at least three touchdown passes.

WR Tutu Atwell tallied eight catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

It was the ninth 100-yard receiving game of Atwell's career and his fourth multi-touchdown performance.



Atwell is the ninth player in Louisville history to have nine or more 100-yard receiving games.



Atwell has had at least seven catches in each of his last three games dating back to the Music City Bowl victory over Mississippi State to close out 2019.



Atwell moved into 15 on Louisville's all-time receiving list with 1,874 yards moving past Lavell Boyd and Zek Parker.

WR Dez Fitzpatrick caught seven passes for 74 yards, his highest reception total since pulling in seven against Florida State last September.

TE Marshon Ford caught a touchdown pass for the third consecutive game.

Ford has seven touchdown receptions in his last six games dating back to 2019.

K James Turner attempted and made the first field goal of his career, with a 40-yard make in the opening quarter.

attempted and made the first field goal of his career, with a 40-yard make in the opening quarter. LB C.J. Avery led the Cardinals with 10 tackles on Saturday. It was the third double-digit tackle game of his career.

DL Jared Goldwire recorded his first sack of the season in the second quarter. The senior now has three in his Louisville career.

DE Ja'Darien Boykin, S Lovie Jenkins, WR Roscoe Johnson, TE Josh Lifson, DB Greedy Vance and OLB Kameron Wilson all made their Louisville debuts on Saturday.

