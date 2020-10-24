Highlights, Photos & Notes: Louisville 48, Florida State 16
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville secured their first conference victory of the season, winning 48-16 over the Florida State Seminoles to snap a four-game losing streak.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- Louisville snapped a two-game losing streak against Florida State with Saturday's victory.
- Florida State leads the all-time series 16-5 now.
- The 48 points were the second-most scored by the Cardinals in the series, trailing only the 63 scored in the 2016 meeting.
- The Louisville offense entered the day with three plays of at least 60 yards this season before tallying a pair in the first half – Atwell 66-yard reception, Hawkins 70-yard touchdown run.
- Louisville had its best offensive day of the season, running up a season-best 569 yards of total offense.
- The Cardinals piled up 410 yards of offense in the first half, their highest total since totaling 450 against Syracuse Nov. 18, 2017.
- Louisville averaged 9.3 yards per play offensively Saturday, its fifth-highest average for a game against a current Power Five team in the last 50 years.
- The 9.3 yards per play average was the highest-ever allowed by Florida State.
- UofL rushed for a season-high 293 yards in the victory, its best total since rushing for 370 against Syracuse last season.
- The Cardinals had four rushing touchdowns for the first time since doing so at Wake Forest last October.
- Louisville led 21-7 after the opening quarter on Saturday. The Cardinals are 24-0 all-time when scoring at least 21 points in the first quarter.
- The Cardinals had a 100-yard rusher (Hawkins) and 100-yard receiver (Atwell) in the same game for the 59th time in program history.
- Florida State completed just 14-of-41 (34%) passing attempts in the loss, the lowest completion percentage by a Power Five opponent against Louisville since FSU completed 8-of-24 (33%) in a 63-20 loss on Sept. 17, 2016 in Cardinal Stadium.
- The Cardinals set a program record with 12 pass breakups on Saturday, breaking the previous mark of 10 done three times, most recently at Wake Forest last year.
- Louisville picked off a pass in the third quarter, its second of the year and first since CJ Avery grabbed one at Pitt.
Players Notes:
- QB Malik Cunningham finished with 278 yards and two touchdowns on 16-of-24 passing and 40 yards rushing.
- Cunningham became the ninth player in Louisville history to surpass 5,000 yards of offense in a career, ending the day with 5,086 career yards.
- Cunningham has thrown for multiple touchdowns in four of the six games this season.
- Cunningham moved into ninth all-time at UofL with 35 career touchdown passes and seventh in touchdowns responsible for with 49.
- RB Javian Hawkins totaled 16 carries for 174 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
- Hawkins three rushing touchdowns were a career high and he is the first Louisville player with three since against Wake Forest on Oct. 27, 2018.
- It was the 11th 100-yard rushing game of Hawkins' career, tied for the fourth most in Louisville history.
- It was his fifth 150-yard rushing game, tied for fifth most at UofL.
- Hawkins moved into 13th place for career rushing yards at Louisville with 2,226.
- Hawkins is tied for the national lead with two runs of at least 70 yards this season.
- WR Tutu Atwell caught three passes for 129 yards and a touchdown, all coming in the first half.
- Atwell is now 11th all-time at UofL with 2,132 yards and fifth with 19 touchdowns.
- Atwell moved into a tie for fourth all-time at Louisville in 100-yard receiving games with 10.
- TE Ean Pfeifer caught a 13-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
- Pfeifer has seven career receptions, four of which have been touchdowns.
- RB Maurice Burkley carried seven times for 63 yards against Florida State.
- Burkley entered the day with just nine career rushing attempts for 38 yards.
- LB CJ Avery led the Cardinals with a season-best 12 tackles and his first sack of the season.
- Avery also matched his career-high with two pass breakups.
- DB Kei'Trel Clark tied his season-high with five stops on the day and broke up a pair of passes for the third consecutive game.
- DB Jack Fagot recorded his second career interception, picking off a pass in the third quarter.
- DB Anthony Johnson set a career high with three pass breakups, getting a hand on the pass on three consecutive plays.
- LB Yasir Abdullah tallied his third career sack and second of the season.
Gallery:
NOTE: Photos courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference
(Photo of Javian Hawkins: Atlantic Coast Conference)
