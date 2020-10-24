SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Highlights, Photos & Notes: Louisville 48, Florida State 16

MatthewMcGavic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville secured their first conference victory of the season, winning 48-16 over the Florida State Seminoles to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

  • Louisville snapped a two-game losing streak against Florida State with Saturday's victory.
    • Florida State leads the all-time series 16-5 now.
    • The 48 points were the second-most scored by the Cardinals in the series, trailing only the 63 scored in the 2016 meeting.
  • The Louisville offense entered the day with three plays of at least 60 yards this season before tallying a pair in the first half – Atwell 66-yard reception, Hawkins 70-yard touchdown run.
  • Louisville had its best offensive day of the season, running up a season-best 569 yards of total offense.
    • The Cardinals piled up 410 yards of offense in the first half, their highest total since totaling 450 against Syracuse Nov. 18, 2017.
  • Louisville averaged 9.3 yards per play offensively Saturday, its fifth-highest average for a game against a current Power Five team in the last 50 years.
    • The 9.3 yards per play average was the highest-ever allowed by Florida State.
  • UofL rushed for a season-high 293 yards in the victory, its best total since rushing for 370 against Syracuse last season.
    • The Cardinals had four rushing touchdowns for the first time since doing so at Wake Forest last October.
  • Louisville led 21-7 after the opening quarter on Saturday. The Cardinals are 24-0 all-time when scoring at least 21 points in the first quarter.
  • The Cardinals had a 100-yard rusher (Hawkins) and 100-yard receiver (Atwell) in the same game for the 59th time in program history.
  • Florida State completed just 14-of-41 (34%) passing attempts in the loss, the lowest completion percentage by a Power Five opponent against Louisville since FSU completed 8-of-24 (33%) in a 63-20 loss on Sept. 17, 2016 in Cardinal Stadium.
  • The Cardinals set a program record with 12 pass breakups on Saturday, breaking the previous mark of 10 done three times, most recently at Wake Forest last year.
  • Louisville picked off a pass in the third quarter, its second of the year and first since CJ Avery grabbed one at Pitt.

Players Notes:

  • QB Malik Cunningham finished with 278 yards and two touchdowns on 16-of-24 passing and 40 yards rushing.
    • Cunningham became the ninth player in Louisville history to surpass 5,000 yards of offense in a career, ending the day with 5,086 career yards.
    • Cunningham has thrown for multiple touchdowns in four of the six games this season.
    • Cunningham moved into ninth all-time at UofL with 35 career touchdown passes and seventh in touchdowns responsible for with 49.
  • RB Javian Hawkins totaled 16 carries for 174 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
    • Hawkins three rushing touchdowns were a career high and he is the first Louisville player with three since against Wake Forest on Oct. 27, 2018.
    • It was the 11th 100-yard rushing game of Hawkins' career, tied for the fourth most in Louisville history.
    • It was his fifth 150-yard rushing game, tied for fifth most at UofL.
    • Hawkins moved into 13th place for career rushing yards at Louisville with 2,226.
    • Hawkins is tied for the national lead with two runs of at least 70 yards this season.
  • WR Tutu Atwell caught three passes for 129 yards and a touchdown, all coming in the first half.
    • Atwell is now 11th all-time at UofL with 2,132 yards and fifth with 19 touchdowns.
    • Atwell moved into a tie for fourth all-time at Louisville in 100-yard receiving games with 10.
  • TE Ean Pfeifer caught a 13-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
    • Pfeifer has seven career receptions, four of which have been touchdowns.
  • RB Maurice Burkley carried seven times for 63 yards against Florida State.
    • Burkley entered the day with just nine career rushing attempts for 38 yards.
  • LB CJ Avery led the Cardinals with a season-best 12 tackles and his first sack of the season.
    • Avery also matched his career-high with two pass breakups.
  • DB Kei'Trel Clark tied his season-high with five stops on the day and broke up a pair of passes for the third consecutive game.
  • DB Jack Fagot recorded his second career interception, picking off a pass in the third quarter.
  • DB Anthony Johnson set a career high with three pass breakups, getting a hand on the pass on three consecutive plays.
  • LB Yasir Abdullah tallied his third career sack and second of the season.

Gallery:

FSU-UL-03
FSU-UL-02
FSU-UL-04
FSU-UL-01
FSU-UL-05
FSU-UL-08
FSU-UL-06
FSU-UL-10
FSU-UL-09
FSU-UL-13
FSU-UL-11
FSU-UL-07
FSU-UL-14
FSU-UL-12
FSU-UL-15
FSU-UL-16
FSU-UL-17
FSU-UL-20
FSU-UL-23
FSU-UL-18
FSU-UL-19
FSU-UL-21
FSU-UL-24
FSU-UL-22
FSU-UL-27
FSU-UL-26
FSU-UL-25
FSU-UL-29
FSU-UL-28
FSU-UL-30
FSU-UL-33
FSU-UL-31
FSU-UL-32
FSU-UL-34
FSU-UL-36
FSU-UL-35
FSU-UL-41
FSU-UL-17
FSU-UL-37
FSU-UL-40
FSU-UL-38
FSU-UL-39
FSU-UL-42
FSU-UL-43
FSU-UL-45
FSU-UL-44
FSU-UL-46
FSU-UL-48
FSU-UL-49
FSU-UL-50
FSU-UL-47
FSU-UL-52
FSU-UL-51
FSU-UL-53
FSU-UL-55
FSU-UL-57
FSU-UL-54
FSU-UL-56
FSU-UL-59
FSU-UL-58
FSU-UL-64
FSU-UL-63
FSU-UL-61
FSU-UL-60
FSU-UL-65
FSU-UL-66
FSU-UL-69
FSU-UL-62
FSU-UL-67
FSU-UL-68
FSU-UL-70

NOTE: Photos courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference

(Photo of Javian Hawkins: Atlantic Coast Conference)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Head Coach Scott Satterfield & Louisville Players Said After 48-16 Win vs. Florida State

The Cardinals tallied 569 yards of offense against the Seminoles to secure their first conference win of the season.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Routs Florida State for First ACC Win of 2020

The Cardinals tally 569 yards of offense against the Seminoles to secure their first conference win of the season.

MatthewMcGavic

Gameday Open Thread/Live Blog: Seminoles @ Cardinals | Game 6

Follow for live updates and analysis from Louisville football's sixth game of the season vs. Florida State

MatthewMcGavic

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Florida State Seminoles

The Cardinals return home for the first time in over a month to face the Seminoles.

MatthewMcGavic

Tale of the Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Florida State

The Cardinals return home for the first time in over a month to face the Seminoles.

MatthewMcGavic

Depth Charts: Louisville vs. Florida State

The Cardinals return home for the first time in over a month to face the Seminoles.

MatthewMcGavic

How to Watch & Listen: Louisville vs. Florida State

The Cardinals return home for the first time in over a month to face the Seminoles.

MatthewMcGavic

Transcript & Video: Bryan Brown, Kei'Trel Clark Talk Notre Dame & Florida State

Louisville offensive coordinator Bryan Brown & cornerback Kei'Trel Clark met with the media to discuss their recent loss to No. 4 Notre Dame as well as their upcoming matchup with Florida State.

MatthewMcGavic

Notebook: Louisville Baseball Concludes 2020 Fall Season

Head coach Dan McDonnell took time to speak with the media regarding Louisville Baseball's 2020 fall season as well as former catcher Will Smith, who is playing in the World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers

MatthewMcGavic

Transcript & Video: Dwayne Ledford, Dez Fitzpatrick Talk Notre Dame & Florida State

Louisville offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford & wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick met with the media to discuss their recent loss to No. 4 Notre Dame as well as their upcoming matchup with Florida State.

MatthewMcGavic