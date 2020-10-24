Highlights, Photos & Notes: Louisville 48, Florida State 16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville secured their first conference victory of the season, winning 48-16 over the Florida State Seminoles to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

Louisville snapped a two-game losing streak against Florida State with Saturday's victory. Florida State leads the all-time series 16-5 now. The 48 points were the second-most scored by the Cardinals in the series, trailing only the 63 scored in the 2016 meeting.

The Louisville offense entered the day with three plays of at least 60 yards this season before tallying a pair in the first half – Atwell 66-yard reception, Hawkins 70-yard touchdown run.

Louisville had its best offensive day of the season, running up a season-best 569 yards of total offense. The Cardinals piled up 410 yards of offense in the first half, their highest total since totaling 450 against Syracuse Nov. 18, 2017.

Louisville averaged 9.3 yards per play offensively Saturday, its fifth-highest average for a game against a current Power Five team in the last 50 years. The 9.3 yards per play average was the highest-ever allowed by Florida State.

UofL rushed for a season-high 293 yards in the victory, its best total since rushing for 370 against Syracuse last season. The Cardinals had four rushing touchdowns for the first time since doing so at Wake Forest last October.

Louisville led 21-7 after the opening quarter on Saturday. The Cardinals are 24-0 all-time when scoring at least 21 points in the first quarter.

The Cardinals had a 100-yard rusher (Hawkins) and 100-yard receiver (Atwell) in the same game for the 59th time in program history.

Florida State completed just 14-of-41 (34%) passing attempts in the loss, the lowest completion percentage by a Power Five opponent against Louisville since FSU completed 8-of-24 (33%) in a 63-20 loss on Sept. 17, 2016 in Cardinal Stadium.

The Cardinals set a program record with 12 pass breakups on Saturday, breaking the previous mark of 10 done three times, most recently at Wake Forest last year.

Louisville picked off a pass in the third quarter, its second of the year and first since CJ Avery grabbed one at Pitt.

Players Notes:

QB Malik Cunningham finished with 278 yards and two touchdowns on 16-of-24 passing and 40 yards rushing. Cunningham became the ninth player in Louisville history to surpass 5,000 yards of offense in a career, ending the day with 5,086 career yards. Cunningham has thrown for multiple touchdowns in four of the six games this season. Cunningham moved into ninth all-time at UofL with 35 career touchdown passes and seventh in touchdowns responsible for with 49.

RB Javian Hawkins totaled 16 carries for 174 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Hawkins three rushing touchdowns were a career high and he is the first Louisville player with three since against Wake Forest on Oct. 27, 2018. It was the 11th 100-yard rushing game of Hawkins' career, tied for the fourth most in Louisville history. It was his fifth 150-yard rushing game, tied for fifth most at UofL. Hawkins moved into 13th place for career rushing yards at Louisville with 2,226. Hawkins is tied for the national lead with two runs of at least 70 yards this season.

totaled 16 carries for 174 yards and three touchdowns in the win. WR Tutu Atwell caught three passes for 129 yards and a touchdown, all coming in the first half. Atwell is now 11th all-time at UofL with 2,132 yards and fifth with 19 touchdowns. Atwell moved into a tie for fourth all-time at Louisville in 100-yard receiving games with 10.

caught three passes for 129 yards and a touchdown, all coming in the first half. TE Ean Pfeifer caught a 13-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Pfeifer has seven career receptions, four of which have been touchdowns.

RB Maurice Burkley carried seven times for 63 yards against Florida State. Burkley entered the day with just nine career rushing attempts for 38 yards.

LB CJ Avery led the Cardinals with a season-best 12 tackles and his first sack of the season. Avery also matched his career-high with two pass breakups.

led the Cardinals with a season-best 12 tackles and his first sack of the season. DB Kei'Trel Clark tied his season-high with five stops on the day and broke up a pair of passes for the third consecutive game.

tied his season-high with five stops on the day and broke up a pair of passes for the third consecutive game. DB Jack Fagot recorded his second career interception, picking off a pass in the third quarter.

DB Anthony Johnson set a career high with three pass breakups, getting a hand on the pass on three consecutive plays.

set a career high with three pass breakups, getting a hand on the pass on three consecutive plays. LB Yasir Abdullah tallied his third career sack and second of the season.

Gallery:

NOTE: Photos courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference

(Photo of Javian Hawkins: Atlantic Coast Conference)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp