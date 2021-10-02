Highlights, Photos and Notes: Wake Forest 37, Louisville 34

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's loss at Wake Forest.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Louisville was able to rally back from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit at Wake Forest, but fell 37-34 thanks to a go-ahead field goal in the final minute.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

Louisville is now 6-3 all-time against Wake Forest and 2-2 against the Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem.

The Cardinals have now scored at least 30 points in each of the last four games. It is the first time the Cardinals have scored 30 or more in four consecutive games since doing so in six straight to end the 2017 regular season. Louisville is 14-3 under Scott Satterfield when scoring at least 30 points.

Louisville racked up season-highs for total yards (540), passing yards (332) and rushing yards (208). Louisville's last game with 300 yards passing and 200 yards rushing was against Miami in the second week of the 2020 season.

The Cardinals outgained Wake Forest 540-501 on Saturday, making it seven times in their last 11 losses they've outgained the opposition.

The Cardinals were 4-of-4 in the red zone on Saturday, improving to 17-of-18 on the season.

All four of Louisville's touchdown drives covered at least 70 yards. The Cardinals have 14 touchdown drives of 70 yards or more through the first five games.



Player Notes:

QB Malik Cunningham was 19-for-26 with 332 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 46 yards and two more scores. It was the second straight game for Cunningham with four touchdowns, giving him six such games in his career. Cunningham now has 12 career games with at least 300 yards of offense, moving him into solo fifth place at Louisville. Cunningham connected with Tyler Harrell for a 75-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, his seventh career completion of at least 75 yards. No other Louisville quarterback has more than three all-time. Cunningham moved into fifth place all-time at Louisville for touchdowns responsible for with 78 in his career, tied with Teddy Bridgewater. Cunningham has rushed for multiple touchdowns in all five games this season giving him 28 for his career, which is fifth all-time at Louisville. Cunningham is two shy of Lamar Jackson's record of seven straight games with multiple rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

WR Tyler Harrell caught a 75-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, his second straight game with a touchdown catch.

caught a 75-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, his second straight game with a touchdown catch. WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce caught his first career touchdown in the fourth quarter.

caught his first career touchdown in the fourth quarter. TE Dez Melton made a 36-yard reception for his first career catch.

made a 36-yard reception for his first career catch. LB CJ Avery led the Cardinals with 12 tackles, his seventh career game with double-digit tackles.

LB Jack Fagot made eight stops, including the second sack of his career.

DL Derek Dorsey recorded the first solo sack of his career Saturday.

DB Qwynnterrio Cole picked off his first pass in a Louisville uniform against Wake Forest. Cole now has nine career interceptions after having eight at Alcorn State.

K James Turner drilled a 42-yard field goal in the first quarter, extending his streak of made field goals to 12 to give him the fourth-longest streak in Louisville history. Turner also made a 46-yard attempt in the fourth quarter and is now 17-for-17 in his career from inside of 50 yards.



Gallery:

22 Gallery 22 Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Reinhold Matay of USA TODAY Sports.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Reinhold Matay - USA TODAY Sports)

