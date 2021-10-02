October 2, 2021
Highlights, Photos and Notes: Wake Forest 37, Louisville 34

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's loss at Wake Forest.
Author:
Publish date:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Louisville was able to rally back from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit at Wake Forest, but fell 37-34 thanks to a go-ahead field goal in the final minute.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

  • Louisville is now 6-3 all-time against Wake Forest and 2-2 against the Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem.
  • The Cardinals have now scored at least 30 points in each of the last four games.
    • It is the first time the Cardinals have scored 30 or more in four consecutive games since doing so in six straight to end the 2017 regular season.
    • Louisville is 14-3 under Scott Satterfield when scoring at least 30 points.
  • Louisville racked up season-highs for total yards (540), passing yards (332) and rushing yards (208).
    • Louisville's last game with 300 yards passing and 200 yards rushing was against Miami in the second week of the 2020 season.
  • The Cardinals outgained Wake Forest 540-501 on Saturday, making it seven times in their last 11 losses they've outgained the opposition.
  • The Cardinals were 4-of-4 in the red zone on Saturday, improving to 17-of-18 on the season.
  • All four of Louisville's touchdown drives covered at least 70 yards.
    • The Cardinals have 14 touchdown drives of 70 yards or more through the first five games.

Player Notes:

  • QB Malik Cunningham was 19-for-26 with 332 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 46 yards and two more scores.
    • It was the second straight game for Cunningham with four touchdowns, giving him six such games in his career.
    • Cunningham now has 12 career games with at least 300 yards of offense, moving him into solo fifth place at Louisville.
    • Cunningham connected with Tyler Harrell for a 75-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, his seventh career completion of at least 75 yards.
      • No other Louisville quarterback has more than three all-time.
    • Cunningham moved into fifth place all-time at Louisville for touchdowns responsible for with 78 in his career, tied with Teddy Bridgewater.
    • Cunningham has rushed for multiple touchdowns in all five games this season giving him 28 for his career, which is fifth all-time at Louisville.
      • Cunningham is two shy of Lamar Jackson's record of seven straight games with multiple rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.
  • WR Tyler Harrell caught a 75-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, his second straight game with a touchdown catch.
  • WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce caught his first career touchdown in the fourth quarter.
  • TE Dez Melton made a 36-yard reception for his first career catch.
  • LB CJ Avery led the Cardinals with 12 tackles, his seventh career game with double-digit tackles.
  • LB Jack Fagot made eight stops, including the second sack of his career.
  • DL Derek Dorsey recorded the first solo sack of his career Saturday.
  • DB Qwynnterrio Cole picked off his first pass in a Louisville uniform against Wake Forest.
    • Cole now has nine career interceptions after having eight at Alcorn State.
  • K James Turner drilled a 42-yard field goal in the first quarter, extending his streak of made field goals to 12 to give him the fourth-longest streak in Louisville history.
    • Turner also made a 46-yard attempt in the fourth quarter and is now 17-for-17 in his career from inside of 50 yards.

Gallery:

USATSI_16875903_168388606_lowres
22
Gallery
22 Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Reinhold Matay of USA TODAY Sports.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Reinhold Matay - USA TODAY Sports)

