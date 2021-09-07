Highlights, Photos and Notes: Ole Miss 43, Louisville 24

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's 43-24 loss vs. Ole Miss.

ATLANTA - It was far from a smooth start to the season for the Louisville football program, stumbling out of the gates for a rocky first half, resulting in a blowout loss at the hands of Ole Miss, 43-24.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

Monday’s game was the first meeting between Louisville and Ole Miss.

The Cardinals were held scoreless in the first half on Monday, just the second time UofL has not scored in the first half under Scott Satterfield (Notre Dame, 10/17/20).

UofL finished the night with 24 points, the 19 th time in Scott Satterfield’s 24 games the Cardinals have scored at least 20 points.

time in Scott Satterfield’s 24 games the Cardinals have scored at least 20 points. Louisville allowed 569 yards of offense in the loss, the most since giving up 668 in a win over Wake Forest on Oct. 12, 2019.

UofL turned the ball over twice to none for Ole Miss, moving to 2-12 under Scott Satterfield when it loses the turnover battle.

Player Notes:

QB Malik Cunningham closed out the night 22-of-37 for 191 yards and a touchdown with 18 carries for 79 yards and two scores on the ground.

Cunningham moved into sixth place on Louisville’s all-time passing touchdown list with 44, tied with Jay Gruden.



Cunningham rushed for multiple touchdowns for the third time in his career joining Lamar Jackson as the only Louisville quarterbacks with at least three games with multiple rushing scores.



Monday was the 11 th game in which Cunningham has accounted for both a passing and rushing touchdown.

game in which Cunningham has accounted for both a passing and rushing touchdown. WR Braden Smith caught his first career touchdown, a four-yard reception in the third quarter.

WR Josh Johnson finished with a career-high six receptions for 40 yards. Johnson had eight career receptions entering the season.

WR Tyler Harrell caught a 20-yard pass in the fourth quarter, his first reception since 2018.

caught a 20-yard pass in the fourth quarter, his first reception since 2018. LB Yasir Abdullah registered his fifth career sack in the first quarter.

DB Kenderick Duncan led the Cardinals with 11 tackles and a sack in his Louisville debut.

led the Cardinals with 11 tackles and a sack in his Louisville debut. K James Turner hit from 38 yards out in the third quarter, marking his ninth consecutive made field goal attempt. The nine consecutive makes are tied for the fifth-longest streak in program history and the seventh-longest active streak in the country.

DB Qwynnterrio Cole, DB Kenderick Duncan, OL Trevor Reid, DB Greedy Vance and WR Jordan Watkins all made their first starts at Louisville on Monday.

all made their first starts at Louisville on Monday. Jack Fagot had started three games in his career at safety before making his first career start at linebacker against Ole Miss.

The following players made their UofL debuts on Monday: LB Jaylin Alderman, DL Henry Bryant, DB Qwynnterrio Cole, RB Trevion Cooley, DB Kenderick Duncan, DB Trey Franklin, DL Ashton Gillotte, OL Michael Gonzalez, OL Bryan Hudson, WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, DL Jacquies Turner, P Mark Vassett, DB Kani Walker, WR Shai Werts.

