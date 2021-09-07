Highlights, Photos and Notes: Ole Miss 43, Louisville 24
The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's 43-24 loss vs. Ole Miss.
ATLANTA - It was far from a smooth start to the season for the Louisville football program, stumbling out of the gates for a rocky first half, resulting in a blowout loss at the hands of Ole Miss, 43-24.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- Monday’s game was the first meeting between Louisville and Ole Miss.
- The Cardinals were held scoreless in the first half on Monday, just the second time UofL has not scored in the first half under Scott Satterfield (Notre Dame, 10/17/20).
- UofL finished the night with 24 points, the 19th time in Scott Satterfield’s 24 games the Cardinals have scored at least 20 points.
- Louisville allowed 569 yards of offense in the loss, the most since giving up 668 in a win over Wake Forest on Oct. 12, 2019.
- UofL turned the ball over twice to none for Ole Miss, moving to 2-12 under Scott Satterfield when it loses the turnover battle.
Player Notes:
- QB Malik Cunningham closed out the night 22-of-37 for 191 yards and a touchdown with 18 carries for 79 yards and two scores on the ground.
- Cunningham moved into sixth place on Louisville’s all-time passing touchdown list with 44, tied with Jay Gruden.
- Cunningham rushed for multiple touchdowns for the third time in his career joining Lamar Jackson as the only Louisville quarterbacks with at least three games with multiple rushing scores.
- Monday was the 11th game in which Cunningham has accounted for both a passing and rushing touchdown.
- WR Braden Smith caught his first career touchdown, a four-yard reception in the third quarter.
- WR Josh Johnson finished with a career-high six receptions for 40 yards. Johnson had eight career receptions entering the season.
- WR Tyler Harrell caught a 20-yard pass in the fourth quarter, his first reception since 2018.
- LB Yasir Abdullah registered his fifth career sack in the first quarter.
- DB Kenderick Duncan led the Cardinals with 11 tackles and a sack in his Louisville debut.
- K James Turner hit from 38 yards out in the third quarter, marking his ninth consecutive made field goal attempt. The nine consecutive makes are tied for the fifth-longest streak in program history and the seventh-longest active streak in the country.
- DB Qwynnterrio Cole, DB Kenderick Duncan, OL Trevor Reid, DB Greedy Vance and WR Jordan Watkins all made their first starts at Louisville on Monday.
- Jack Fagot had started three games in his career at safety before making his first career start at linebacker against Ole Miss.
- The following players made their UofL debuts on Monday: LB Jaylin Alderman, DL Henry Bryant, DB Qwynnterrio Cole, RB Trevion Cooley, DB Kenderick Duncan, DB Trey Franklin, DL Ashton Gillotte, OL Michael Gonzalez, OL Bryan Hudson, WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, DL Jacquies Turner, P Mark Vassett, DB Kani Walker, WR Shai Werts.
