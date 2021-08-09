Louisville Hoping to Improve Pass Rush in 2021

An area of concern last season, the Cardinals are hopeful that they can generate more pass rush pressure during the 2021 season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Since taking over as the defensive coordinator for the Louisville football program, Bryan Brown has helped orchestrate a tremendous turnaround on that side of the ball.

In just two seasons, the Cardinals transformed from one of the worst defenses in all of FBS, to one of the best in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Their total (369.1 YPG )and scoring (26.6 PPG) defensive numbers in 2020 both ranked third in the ACC, and their passing defense (189.2 YPG) not only topped the league, but was 17th in the nation.

But with all the advancements that have been made on defense, it is far from a finished product. Last season, Louisville generated just 2.00 sacks and 5.7 tackles for loss per game, both of which ranked just 12th in the ACC.

"We got to be more aggressive in our passing lanes, and we got to get a pass rush from our front," Brown said after day two of fall camp. "If we can do those and stay on top, and number one - stop the run on a consistent basis, then you will continue to see us rise in the rankings, as far as ACC."

While the defense did give up 179.9 rushing yards per game, where they arguably need to advance the more is in their pass rush. Per Football Outsiders, Louisville's sack rate on standard downs (1st & 10, 2nd & 7 or fewer, 3rd & 4 or fewer, 4th & 4 or fewer) was actually 8.0 percent - good for 12th in FBS. As for their sack rate on passing downs, it was just 5.4 percent, or 103rd in FBS.

Outside of coming up with more takeaways, working on generating more pressure in the front seven has been arguably the biggest focal point of defense this offseason. Brown believes that in order to do so, there needs to be more wins in one-on-one coverage.

"You got to win those. That's the name of the game of football. You have to win your one-on-ones," he said. "That's not just on the outside in coverage, but that's in any pass rush, and any one-on-one block that you come across when you're in the front seven. I think that's the number one thing."

Another facet comes from the coaching staff themselves. Brown says that they need do a better job at running a better game plan up front, whether that is disguising fronts or running exotic blitz packages, resulting in more players being able to get a clearer path into the backfield.

"If we can do a better job of that, that will help create a lot more pass rush," he said. "Hopefully then, you'll be able to see more errant throws, as well as just throws with off timing, and now some of those interceptions will come."

Of course, having a front seven to properly execute the game plan helps too. Fortunately for Louisville, they have been steadily building both quality and quantity among the linebackers and defensive line. It's led by returning veterans like YaYa Diaby, CJ Avery, Monty Montgomery and Yasir Abdullah, and assisted by a plethora of impact newcomers like Ashton Gillotte, Jacques Turner, Victoine Brown and Caleb Banks.

"Last year, we didn't get a lot of production and sacks, so I believe it starts with us to be able to reach that goal," defensive end YaYa Diaby said. "We all got tools, and a lot of stuff up our sleeves that we're going to showcase this season."

