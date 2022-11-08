LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After a dominant second half effort against James Madison handed them their fourth win in a row, the Louisville football program is heading back on the road and resuming ACC play, traveling down to Death Valley for a showdown with No. 12 Clemson.

Tied at halftime against James Madison, Louisville flipped a switch when they returned to the field from the locker room, out-gaining the Dukes 302 yards to 45 while out-scoring them 24-0 during the second half en route to a dominating 34-10 victory. The Cardinals not only extended their current win streak to four, but clinched bowl eligibility in the process.

As for Clemson, they ran into their first roadblock of the season at Notre Dame. Tigers quarterbacks D.J. Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik each threw interceptions, the former's being a pick-six, while the Fighting Irish ran for 263 yards and two touchdowns. Throw in a punt blocked for a touchdown, and Clemson dug themselves into a 28-0 hole on their way to a 35-14 loss, severely damaging their chances at making the College Football Playoff.

This will be the eighth all-time meeting between Louisville and Clemson, with the Tigers holding a perfect 7-0 mark in the series. These two teams last met in 2021 at Cardinal Stadium, with Clemson holding off Louisville long enough to escape with a 30-24 win.

Louisville Cardinals (6-3, 3-3 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (8-1, 6-0 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 12 at 3:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, Nov. 12 at 3:30 p.m. EST Place: Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.

Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. TV: ESPN - Wes Durham (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst) and Tiffany Blackmon (sideline).

ESPN - Wes Durham (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst) and Tiffany Blackmon (sideline). Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206, fuboTV (link here)

Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206, fuboTV (link here) Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Jody Demling (analyst) and Preston Brown (sideline).

