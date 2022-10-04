Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals stay on the road in hopes of securing their first win in conference play at the Cavaliers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After suffering a stunning upset loss at Boston College, the Louisville football program is staying on the road and traveling to Virginia in a matchup of two teams who are a combined 0-5 in ACC play.

Despite being a 13.5-point favorite over BC, the Cardinals squandered a golden opportunity to secure their first win in conference play. The offense could not establish any sort of consistent rhythm, and the defense gave up far too many big plays to a listless Eagles offense, resulting in a 34-33 loss in Chestnut Hill.

As for the Cavaliers, things haven't exactly gone their way, either. Virginia's two wins on the year have come to Richmond and Old Dominion, and they have been out-scored 84-40 against Power Five competition. This included a 38-17 blowout at Duke this past weekend that wasn't nearly as close as the score indicates.

This will be the 11th all-time meeting between Louisville and Virginia, with the all-time series dead even at 5-5. These two teams last met in 2021 at Cardinal Stadium, with Virginia mounting a furious fourth quarter rally to win 34-33.

Louisville Cardinals (2-3, 0-3 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (2-3, 0-2 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
  • Place: Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
  • TV: ACC Network - Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst) and Lericia Harris (sideline).
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Jody Demling (analyst) and Preston Brown (sideline).

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

