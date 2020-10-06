How to Watch & Listen: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, Ga. - Louisville will hit the road for the second time during a three-game road stretch, visiting Georgia Tech on Friday for the first time in program history.

The Cardinals lost their second-straight ACC contest for the first time in the Scott Satterfield era, falling to Pittsburgh 23-20 on Sept. 26. The Panthers sacked quarterback Malik Cunningham seven times and limited the Cardinals to 223 yards of total offense in the defeat.

Coming off a bye week, the Yellow Jackets are 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the ACC. Georgia Tech picked up a conference win over Florida State in the season opener, but dropped a 37-20 decision to Syracuse on Sept. 26. They also lost their lone non-conference game of the season to No. 14 UCF.

Louisville and Georgia Tech will meet for only the second time in history, with the Yellow Jackets owning a 1-0 lead. In the last meeting, the Ramblin' Wreck won 66- 31 and ran for a season-high 542 yards, the third-best total in school history and the second most ever yielded by the Cardinals.

Here is what you need to know in order to watch and listen to this weekend's game:

Louisville Cardinals (1-2, 0-2 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2, 1-1 ACC)

Date/Time/Place: Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:00 p.m. EST, Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

TV: ESPN; Jason Benetti (PxP), Andre Ware (analyst) & Roddy Jones (sidelines).

Radio (Louisville): 840 AM; Paul Rogers (PxP), Craig Swabek & Jody Demling (analysts)

Radio (Westwood One): 380 XM, Internet 970; Brandon Gaudin (PxP), Derek Rackley (analyst)

(Photo of Tutu Atwell: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)

