SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

How to Watch & Listen: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

MatthewMcGavic

ATLANTA, Ga. - Louisville will hit the road for the second time during a three-game road stretch, visiting Georgia Tech on Friday for the first time in program history.

The Cardinals lost their second-straight ACC contest for the first time in the Scott Satterfield era, falling to Pittsburgh 23-20 on Sept. 26. The Panthers sacked quarterback Malik Cunningham seven times and limited the Cardinals to 223 yards of total offense in the defeat.

Coming off a bye week, the Yellow Jackets are 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the ACC. Georgia Tech picked up a conference win over Florida State in the season opener, but dropped a 37-20 decision to Syracuse on Sept. 26. They also lost their lone non-conference game of the season to No. 14 UCF.

Louisville and Georgia Tech will meet for only the second time in history, with the Yellow Jackets owning a 1-0 lead. In the last meeting, the Ramblin' Wreck won 66- 31 and ran for a season-high 542 yards, the third-best total in school history and the second most ever yielded by the Cardinals. 

Here is what you need to know in order to watch and listen to this weekend's game:

Louisville Cardinals (1-2, 0-2 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2, 1-1 ACC)

Date/Time/Place: Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:00 p.m. EST, Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

TV: ESPN; Jason Benetti (PxP), Andre Ware (analyst) & Roddy Jones (sidelines).

Radio (Louisville): 840 AM; Paul Rogers (PxP), Craig Swabek & Jody Demling (analysts)

Radio (Westwood One): 380 XM, Internet 970; Brandon Gaudin (PxP), Derek Rackley (analyst)

(Photo of Tutu Atwell: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville Offensive Line Has 'Spirited' Week of Practice During Bye Week

Following a disappointing performance against Pitt, Louisville's offensive line had what OC Dwayne Ledford called a 'spirited' week of practice to correct their mistakes.

MatthewMcGavic

Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 4

Here’s how former Louisville Cardinals performed in Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Striving to Play More Complete Football Going Forward

Though the first three games of the 2020 season, Louisville has not excelled in all three phases of the game once.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville HC Scott Satterfield Previews Georgia Tech

The Cardinals resume their three-game road trip by heading down to face the Yellow Jackets in primetime

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham is a "Full-Go" in Practice

The redshirt junior had to be carted off the field in the 23-20 loss to Pitt two weeks ago

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Opponent Recap: Week Five

Recapping how all of Louisville's past and future 2020 opponents performed during week five of the 2020 college football season

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2022 PF De'Ante Green

The top rated player in the state of North Carolina has included the Louisville Cardinals in his top schools

MatthewMcGavic

Former Louisville Commit Zen Michalski Flips to Ohio State

The '21 Floyd Central offensive tackle decommitted from the Cardinals earlier this week

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Men's Basketball Holds Voter Registration Drive Ahead of General Election

The event is the latest in the Cardinals' efforts to create positive change in the community

MatthewMcGavic

Scoreboard Watching: Games to Track During Louisville's First Bye Week

Games to watch during Louisville Football's first bye week of the 2020 season

MatthewMcGavic