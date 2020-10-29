How to Watch & Listen: Louisville vs. Virginia Tech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After finally securing their first conference victory of the season and breaking a four-game losing streak, Louisville seeks to string together a win streak when the Virginia Tech Hokies comes to town.

The Cardinals' offense was unstoppable for most of the afternoon, recording a season high 48 points and over 500 yards of offense for the second time this season in a 48-16 win over Florida State. The Cardinals totaled 569 yards of total offense, including 291 on the ground.

Tech is coming off of only their second loss of the season, as the No. 19 Hokies traveled to Winston-Salem and fell 23-16 to Wake Forest. VT QB Hendon Hooker threw three interceptions in the contest, all of which were hauled in by former Demon Deacons walk-on defensive back Nick Andersen.

Virginia Tech owns a 5-2 all-time series advantage over Louisville, but the Cardinals own a 2-1 lead at home. In the last meeting, Marcus Vick threw two touchdown passes and the 12th-ranked Hokies rallied to beat No. 15 Louisville 35- 24 in the Gator Bowl during the 2005 season.

Virginia Tech Hokies (3-2, 3-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-4, 1-4 ACC)

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, Oct. 31 at 4:00 p.m. EST, Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

TV: ACC Network; Wes Durham (PxP), Roddy Jones (analyst) & Eric Wood (sidelines).

Radio: 840 AM; Paul Rogers (PxP), Craig Swabek & Jody Demling (analysts)

(Photo of Tutu Atwell: Atlantic Coast Conference)

