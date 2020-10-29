SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

How to Watch & Listen: Louisville vs. Virginia Tech

MatthewMcGavic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After finally securing their first conference victory of the season and breaking a four-game losing streak, Louisville seeks to string together a win streak when the Virginia Tech Hokies comes to town.

The Cardinals' offense was unstoppable for most of the afternoon, recording a season high 48 points and over 500 yards of offense for the second time this season in a 48-16 win over Florida State. The Cardinals totaled 569 yards of total offense, including 291 on the ground.

Tech is coming off of only their second loss of the season, as the No. 19 Hokies traveled to Winston-Salem and fell 23-16 to Wake Forest. VT QB Hendon Hooker threw three interceptions in the contest, all of which were hauled in by former Demon Deacons walk-on defensive back Nick Andersen.

Virginia Tech owns a 5-2 all-time series advantage over Louisville, but the Cardinals own a 2-1 lead at home. In the last meeting, Marcus Vick threw two touchdown passes and the 12th-ranked Hokies rallied to beat No. 15 Louisville 35- 24 in the Gator Bowl during the 2005 season.

Virginia Tech Hokies (3-2, 3-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-4, 1-4 ACC)

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, Oct. 31 at 4:00 p.m. EST, Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

TV: ACC Network; Wes Durham (PxP), Roddy Jones (analyst) & Eric Wood (sidelines).

Radio: 840 AM; Paul Rogers (PxP), Craig Swabek & Jody Demling (analysts)

(Photo of Tutu Atwell: Atlantic Coast Conference)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

The Cardinals hope to create their first win streak of the season when the visiting Hokies come to town on Halloween

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville To Face Wisconsin in 2020 ACC-Big Ten Challenge

Cardinals will visit the preseason top 10 foe in Madison, Wisc. on Dec. 9 in the 2020 event

University of Louisville PR

Tale of the Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Virginia Tech

The Cardinals hope to create their first win streak of the season when the visiting Hokies come to town on Halloween

MatthewMcGavic

Depth Charts: Louisville vs. Virginia Tech

The Cardinals hope to create their first win streak of the season when the visiting Hokies come to town on Halloween

MatthewMcGavic

Transcript & Video: Bryan Brown, Nick Okeke Recap Florida State, Preview Virginia Tech

Louisville defensive coordinator Bryan Brown & outside linebacker Nick Okeke met with the media to discuss their recent victory over Florida State as well as their upcoming matchup with Virginia Tech.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville to Allow Reduced Fan Capacity for 2020-21 Men’s & Women’s Basketball Seasons

Health and safety measures planned for approximately 15% capacity for season ticket holders

MatthewMcGavic

Transcript & Video: Dwayne Ledford, Ean Pfeifer Recap Florida State, Preview Virginia Tech

Louisville offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford & tight end Ean Pfeifer met with the media to discuss their recent victory over Florida State as well as their upcoming matchup with Virginia Tech.

MatthewMcGavic

Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 7

Here’s how former Louisville Cardinals performed in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season

MatthewMcGavic

Transcript & Video: Scott Satterfield Recaps Florida State, Previews Virginia Tech

Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield met with the media to discuss their recent victory over Florida State as well as their upcoming matchup with Virginia Tech.

MatthewMcGavic

UofL RB Javian Hawkins Named ACC Running Back of the Week

Hawkins ran for 174 yards & three touchdowns in a 48-16 win over FSU

MatthewMcGavic