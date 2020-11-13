How to Watch & Listen: Louisville vs. Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After a COVID-19 outbreak forced the Louisville football program to take an indefinite pause, the Cardinals are now back in business and have fixated their eyes back on their upcoming road showdown with Virginia.

Playing short-handed in their previous game against Virginia Tech, Louisville fought valiantly but dropped to 2-5 on the season & 1-5 in the ACC thanks to a 42-35 loss against the Hokies. Running back Javian Hawkins recorded 17 carries for 129 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Hokies. It was the 12th 100-yard rushing game of Hawkins’ career, tied for the third most in Louisville history.

Despite sporting a 2-4 overall & league record, Virginia is coming off of their biggest win of the season heading into their Louisville matchup. The Cavaliers held No. 15 North Carolina to just 93 rushing yards, winning 44-41 over the Tar Heels for their highest win over an AP Top 25 team since beating No. 12 Georgia Tech in 2011.

Louisville holds a 5-3 all-time series advantage over Virginia, but the Cavaliers are 3-1 in Charlottesville. In the last meeting, Malik (then Micale) Cunningham & Javian Hawkins accounted for two touchdowns apiece, including one each in the fourth quarter, and Louisville made a final defensive stand to hold off Virginia 28-21 at Cardinal Stadium.

Louisville Cardinals (2-5, 1-5 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (2-4, 2-4 ACC)

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m. EST, Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

TV: ACC Network; Chris Cotter (PxP), Mark Herzlich & Dr. Jerry Punch (analysts).

Radio: WHAS 840/790 WKRD; Paul Rogers (PxP), Craig Swabek & Jody Demling (analysts)

