SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

How to Watch & Listen: Louisville vs. Virginia

MatthewMcGavic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After a COVID-19 outbreak forced the Louisville football program to take an indefinite pause, the Cardinals are now back in business and have fixated their eyes back on their upcoming road showdown with Virginia.

Playing short-handed in their previous game against Virginia Tech, Louisville fought valiantly but dropped to 2-5 on the season & 1-5 in the ACC thanks to a 42-35 loss against the Hokies. Running back Javian Hawkins recorded 17 carries for 129 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Hokies. It was the 12th 100-yard rushing game of Hawkins’ career, tied for the third most in Louisville history.

Despite sporting a 2-4 overall & league record, Virginia is coming off of their biggest win of the season heading into their Louisville matchup. The Cavaliers held No. 15 North Carolina to just 93 rushing yards, winning 44-41 over the Tar Heels for their highest win over an AP Top 25 team since beating No. 12 Georgia Tech in 2011.

Louisville holds a 5-3 all-time series advantage over Virginia, but the Cavaliers are 3-1 in Charlottesville. In the last meeting, Malik (then Micale) Cunningham & Javian Hawkins accounted for two touchdowns apiece, including one each in the fourth quarter, and Louisville made a final defensive stand to hold off Virginia 28-21 at Cardinal Stadium.

Louisville Cardinals (2-5, 1-5 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (2-4, 2-4 ACC)

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m. EST, Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

TV: ACC Network; Chris Cotter (PxP), Mark Herzlich & Dr. Jerry Punch (analysts).

Radio: WHAS 840/790 WKRD; Paul Rogers (PxP), Craig Swabek & Jody Demling (analysts)

(Photo of Maurice Burkley: Atlantic Coast Conference)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Transcript & Video: Jae'Lyn Withers Talks Redshirt Year & His Role

Louisville men's basketball forward Jae'Lyn Withers spoke with the media about his redshirt year, what his role on the team will be, and more.

MatthewMcGavic

Dana Evans Named AP Preseason All-American

Louisville women's basketball senior guard Dana Evans has been selected to the 2020-21 Associated Press Preseason All-America team.

University of Louisville PR

Analysis: What Louisville's Four Newest Signees Bring To The Table

With four Class of 2021 signees (for now) set to join the Louisville men's basketball program, here's what every one of them brings to the table for the Cardinals.

MatthewMcGavic

Report: Evansville to Replace Southern Illinois for Louisville Men's Basketball's Season Opener

Positive COVID-19 tests have forced Southern Illinois to withdraw from the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic, with Evansville serving as the replacement for Louisville's season opener, per Shannon Russell of the Courier-Journal.

MatthewMcGavic

Depth Charts: Louisville vs. Virginia

The Cardinals hit the road for the first time in two weeks to face the Cavaliers in Charlottesville, Va.

MatthewMcGavic

Transcript & Video: Bryan Brown & Russ Yeast Talk COVID-19 Pause, Preview Virginia

Louisville defensive coordinator Bryan Brown and Safety Russ Yeast met with the media to discuss the program's recent pause due to COVID-19 as well as their upcoming matchup with Virginia.

MatthewMcGavic

Four 2021 Prospects Sign with Louisville on First Day of Early Signing Period

All four of the current '21 commits for the Louisville men's basketball program have signed their National Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinals.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Women's Basketball Signs 2021 Prospects Sydni Schetnan & Payton Verhulst

The Cardinals have signed center Sydni Schetnan & point guard Payton Verhulst to their 2021 recruiting class.

University of Louisville PR

Louisville Women's Basketball's 2021-21 ACC Conference Schedule Announced

The Cardinals' 20-game ACC slate begins with a road trip to Duke on Dec. 10.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Picked Fifth in ACC Preseason Poll; David Johnson Named Second Team All-ACC

Louisville men's basketball sophomore guard David Johnson has been named a Second Team All-ACC selection, and the Cardinals have been voted to finish fifth in the ACC.

University of Louisville PR