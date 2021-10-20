How to Watch Louisville vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    • October 20, 2021
    How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Both the Cardinals and the Eagles are looking to snap a two-game losing streak
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After coming off of a much-needed bye week, the Louisville football program will be back in action this weekend at Cardinal Stadium to host Boston College.

    The Cardinals (3-3, 1-2 ACC) will be looking to get back in the right direction after back-to-back heartbreaking losses. Their own miscues, some questionable officiating and a last-minute field goal saw them fall at Wake Forest, which was then followed up by a complete fourth quarter collapse at home vs. Virginia.

    As for the Eagles (4-2, 0-2 ACC), like Louisville, they are also looking to snap a two-game skid - as well as capture their first conference win of the season. After opening up the year at 4-0, the Eagles then dropped a nail-biter at Clemson, then proceeded to get blown out at home by NC State.

    This will be the 14th meeting all-time between Louisville and Boston College, with the Cardinals holding a 7-6 series advantage. They last met in Chestnut Hill, Mass. last season, with the Eagles claiming a 34-27 victory.

    Boston College Eagles (4-2, 0-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (3-3, 1-2 ACC)

    • Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 23 at 4:00 p.m. EST
    • Place: Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
    • TV: ACC Network - Wes Durham (PxP), Roddy Jones (analyst) and Taylor Davis (sideline)
    • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 388, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here)
    • Radio (Louisville): WHAS 840/790 WKRD; Paul Rogers (PxP), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline)

    (Photo of Boston College defensive line and Louisville offensive line: Winslow Townson - USA TODAY Sports)

