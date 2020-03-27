How Well Will Bridgewater Fare in Carolina?

Following a two-year stint in New Orleans as the primary backup for future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, former University of Louisville quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's hard work finally paid off.

After going 5-0 as a starter in 2019 and competing 67.9% of his throws for 1,384 yards & nine touchdowns, he signed a three-year, $63 million contract with the Carolina Panthers that guarantees him $33 million.

So just how well will the Louisville legend fare in Carolina? Will he thrive under first year head coach Matt Rhule? Is there a potential QB battle brewing? I sat down with Schuyler Callihan over at SI's All Panthers to get his insight as to how the Teddy Bridgewater era will transpire in Carolina.

Bridgewater was selected in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings and spent his first three seasons in the NFC North. Bridgewater led Minnesota to an 11-5 record in 2015, reaching the postseason and was selected to the Pro Bowl.

After throwing for 6,150 yards and 28 touchdowns in his first two seasons in the NFL, Bridgewater suffered a non-contact injury to his left leg in August 2016. He missed the entirety of the 2016 season, but returned for one appearance in 2017.

Bridgewater played three seasons at Louisville from 2011-13 under former head coach Charlie Strong. He was named Big East Conference's Rookie of the Year and selected as a freshman All-American by various media outlets after throwing for 2,129 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first year of collegiate football.

Bridgewater led Louisville to an 11-2 season that ended with a victory over Florida in the Sugar Bowl as a sophomore. He threw for 3,718 yards and 27 touchdowns.

In his final year at Louisville, Bridgewater completed 71% of his throws for 3,970 yards and 31 touchdowns as the Cardinals went 12-1 and won the Russell Athletic Bowl over Miami.

