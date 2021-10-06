Imperfect Louisville Offense Trending in the Right Direction

While there is plenty for the Cardinals offense to work on, they have had a noticeable uptick in production over their last few games.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Over the first couple of games to start the 2021 season, the offensive side of the ball for the Louisville football program was a far cry from what we had come to expect under head coach Scott Satterfield.

The Cardinals were shut out in the first half of the season-opener against Ole Miss, just the second time Louisville went scoreless in any half under the third-year head coach. They went on to score 24 in the second half, albeit coming in garbage time in the 19-point loss.

The following week against Eastern Kentucky in their home opener, the offense didn't inspire much confidence in that game, either. Louisville did win 30-3 and post 441 total yards of offense, but at no point did that side of the ball look decisive or energetic.

But over their last three games, the Louisville offense has seen a noticeable uptick in offensive production. After averaging just 27 points and 398 yards over the first two game, the Cardinals have increased those marks to 35.7 and 472.7.

"We knew that we kind of started out slow the first couple games, and we just harped on starting out fast, starting out strong," wide receiver Jordan Watkins said. "Making our opponents want to basically give up with with our offensive productivity. That's something that we've harped on. We got to start off fast, we got to take advantage of what the defense gives us, and that's what we've been doing."

Their most impressive offensive performance came in last Saturday's game against Wake Forest. While they might have lost the crucial division matchup, 37-34, the offensive looked as good as it had been all season.

Quarterback Malik Cunningham went 19-of-26 passing for 309 yards and two touchdown, marking his first 300-yard passing game since last season vs. Virginia Tech. He, along with running backs Jalen Mitchell and Trevion Cooley, rushed for 213 yards - Louisville's first 200-yard rushing performance since their finale last season against the Demon Deacons.

"I thought our offense played well," head coach Scott Satterfield said. "We probably left some more points out there, and we could have been a 600-yard offense that day, and more. But that's encouraging."

That being said, there is still plenty of room for improvement. Cunningham had a couple egregious overthrows vs. Wake Forest and the offense as a whole has struggled with untimely penalties, but their biggest issues has been recent prolonged offensive droughts where they simply cannot sustain a drive.

Up 31-7 against FSU, the Seminoles then scored 16 unanswered points, and had the opportunity to tie the game on their final drive before Kei'Trel Clark's game saving interception. Last week, the Demon Deacons put up 17 unanswered to take a 10-point fourth quarter lead before Louisville made a late rally to tie things up.

In order to try and combat this recent trend, the players have put an added emphasis on execution and finishing. During the end of practice, where they focus on second half and fourth quarter situations, and instilled a mentality that this play is where they are going to make things happen.

"We just got to finish in practice, and it's going to carry on to the game," Watkins said. "That's what we really try to harp on: just focusing more in practice, and giving more effort whenever we're tired, and whenever we feel like we don't we can go the extra step."

Next up, Louisville will host Virginia at Cardinal Stadium for their ACC home opener. Kickoff against the Cavaliers is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Reinhold Matay - USA TODAY Sports)

