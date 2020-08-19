SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Louisville inside linebackers adding depth after starters

samdraut

Bryan Brown admits that inside linebacker depth is a concern for Louisville football, but the defensive coordinator can turn to players beyond Dorian Etheridge and C.J. Avery.

Monty Montgomery and KJ Cloyd wait behind the senior linebackers that combined for 163 tackles last season.

Etheridge and Avery started all 13 games at the inside linebacker spots last season and return as reliable pieces of the defense.

“The first two are golden, those guys are great and smart kids,” Brown said. “They will do everything you ask them to do.”

After Etheridge and Avery, Louisville isn’t shy of talent as it develops younger players.

Montgomery, a redshirt junior, had 27 tackles and five tackles for a loss last season.

Brown has different packages to get Montgomery on the field this season to allow the Georgia native to become a bigger part of the rotation.

“We got to get Monty on the field at times because he's a playmaker,” Brown said. “Sometimes he may be out of a gap where he will make a play.”

Montgomery is more than just a third-down linebacker that pursues the quarterback according to Brown.

“He can rush the passer, he can drop, he can cover a tight end and he can cover a back,” Brown said. “He can spy a quarterback.”

With the arrival of KJ Cloyd, a junior-college transfer from Jones College in Mississippi, the Cardinals add more depth to its inside linebackers.

After arriving to practices last week, Brown opted to have Cloyd participate and learn along the way. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker showed his talent as he begins to be taught technique and Louisville’s scheme.

“He is a thumper,” Brown said. “He will hit you, he can run. He is a problem for those linemen.”

Robert Hicks, a junior from Miami, appeared in all 13 games last season.

“Robert Hicks is playing well right now and continuing to grow as an insider backer,” Brown said.

Allen Smith and Dorian Jones, both redshirt freshmen, received reps in Louisville’s scrimmage last Saturday. Brown wants Louisville’s young inside linebackers to develop to add depth to the unit.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville hoping to hear back soon from NCAA regarding CB Kei'Trel Clark's waiver

Liberty transfer cornerback Kei'Trel Clark was been one of Louisville's best players in fall camp, and the Cards are still holding out hope that he will get to see action in 2020.

Matthew McGavic

Tabarius Peterson a motivated leader on Louisville defensive line

Defensive end spends the offseason improving his technique

samdraut

Red Zone Defense & Turnovers stand out to DC Bryan Brown in First Scrimmage

Louisville's defense started slow but finished strong in the Cards' first scrimmage of the 2020 preseason, and their performance in the red zone and ability to create turnovers is the reason why.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville provides update to COVID-19 testing program

The University of Louisville provided an update to their COVID-19 testing program within the athletics department, announcing that 1,373 tests resulted in 85 positive cases since June 2.

Matthew McGavic

Coaches around the ACC talk anonymously about Louisville

Thanks to Athlon Sports, we have some idea about what other coaches in the ACC honestly (and anonymously) think about the Louisville Cardinals football program heading into the 2020 season.

Matthew McGavic

Tutu Atwell ranked as No. 40 player in College Football by PFF

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell has landed on Pro Football Focus' annual list of the top fifty players in college football.

Matthew McGavic

Six Standout Performances from Louisville's Fall Camp

Louisville Football's fall camp had plenty of standout performances in year two of the Satterfield Era, and these six were the most noteworthy

Matthew McGavic

Louisville commit Jaraye Williams named a Top 10 LB Prospect by SI All-American

Continuing with their positional rankings, SI All-American lists Louisville commit Jaraye Williams among the Top 10 linebackers in the Class of 2021

Matthew McGavic

by

Edwin Weathersby II

Notebook: Louisville Football Fall Camp Week 2

The second and final week of Louisville Football's 2020 Fall Camp is officially in the books. Here is our notebook of everything that transpired during the past week, including the program's first scrimmage of the preseason.

Matthew McGavic

Donovan Mitchell scores career-high 57 points in Game 1 vs. Nuggets

Former Louisville men's basketball shooting guard Donovan Mitchell had himself a career day in Utah's playoff-opener against Denver, netting a career-high 57 points - the third most in NBA Playoffs history.

Matthew McGavic